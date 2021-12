FULTON COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) — Four adults have been arrested for human trafficking in Fulton County, according to Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr. Georgia's Human Trafficking Prosecution Unit initiated its investigation after reviewing an alert issued by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. From this alert, Unit Investigator Bryan Kimbell was able to identify, locate and rescue a 14-year-old victim. The victim had been missing for approximately seven weeks at the time of the recovery in Febuary 2021.

