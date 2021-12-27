ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Baylor remains No. 1 in AP Top 25, Michigan State to No. 10

By JOHN MARSHALL
WOKV
WOKV
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VDWQH_0dWoFg1B00
Alcorn St Baylor Basketball Baylor forward Jonathan Tchamwa Tchatchoua (23) dunks over Alcorn State guard Paul King in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Monday, Dec. 20, 2021, in Waco, Texas. (AP Photo/Rod Aydelotte) (Rod Aydelotte)

A combination of cancelations and the holidays made for a quiet week in college basketball.

The latest Associated Press poll reflected the light week.

Baylor remained No. 1 for the third straight week in the poll released Monday, receiving all 61 first-place votes from a national media panel. The Bears (11-0) had 60 first-place votes a week ago and were a unanimous selection this week with a blowout win over Alcorn State and Arizona's loss to Tennessee.

The top five remained the same from last week, with Duke, Purdue, Gonzaga and UCLA behind Baylor.

Arizona dropped three spots to No. 9 after losing for the first time this season, 77-73 at Tennessee last Wednesday. The Wildcats had been one of the nation's best offensive teams during their undefeated start but were smothered by the Vols, scoring 11 points below their season average.

“We weren’t able to get a lot of post touches,” Arizona coach Tommy Lloyd said. “At the end of the day, there’s usually one recipe. The recipe is, toughen up.”

Tennessee (9-2) hasn't had much trouble with toughness this season.

The Vols' only two losses were to then-No. 5 Villanova and No. 25 Texas Tech in overtime. Tennessee is 21st nationally in scoring defense, holding teams to 59.3 points, and is forcing nearly 18 turnovers a game.

The Vols jumped on Arizona with an opening 16-2 run and withstood a late run to pull out their biggest win of the season.

“We talked about it being a heavyweight fight, which it was,” Tennessee coach Rick Barnes said. “It was a hard-fought win. We knew they would make a push to get back in it.”

The Vols have another test coming out of the Christmas break, playing at No. 19 Alabama on Wednesday.

RISING SPARTANS

Michigan State coach Tom Izzo was irritated when his team wasn't ranked in the AP preseason poll.

Look at the Spartans now.

Michigan State moved into the top 10 for the first time since Week 5 of last season, climbing a spot to No. 10 after beating Oakland 90-78 last Tuesday. The Spartans moved into the poll at No. 22 on Nov. 29 and have made a steady climb since.

Michigan State (10-2) has won five straight since a loss to top-ranked Baylor and its other loss was to No. 6 Kansas early in the season.

“I still think we have a tremendous upside,” Izzo said.

UP AND DOWN

Tennessee had the biggest rise in a week where no other team climbed more than two places.

No. 19 Alabama had the biggest fall, tumbling nine places after losing 79-78 to Davidson at home last Tuesday. No. 23 Xavier fell five places following at 13-point loss to No. 22 Villanova.

No teams dropped out of this week's poll.

CONFERENCE WATCH

Big Ten — 5 (Nos. 3, 8, 10, 13, 24)

SEC — 5 (Nos. 11, 14, 16, 18, 19)

Big East — 4 (Nos. 15, 21, 22, 23)

Big 12 — 4 (Nos. 1, 6, 17, 25)

Pac-12 — 3 (Nos. 5, 7, 9)

ACC — 1 (No. 2)

AAC — 1 (No. 12)

Mountain West — 1 (No. 20)

WCC — 1 (No. 4)

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

There Are 5 Bowl Games Today – Here’s The Schedule

College football fans are in for a treat this Tuesday. There are five marquee matchups on today’s schedule, and the action starts as early as noon ET. Auburn and Houston will kick off the action in the TicketSmarter Birmingham Bowl. The Tigers are the odds-on favorites, but the Cougars shouldn’t be overlooked. There’s a reason they finished the regular season with an 11-2 record.
COLLEGE SPORTS
12up

Mississippi State fans are furious with Mike Leach

Talk about a complete and total shocker. On Tuesday night, Texas Tech and Mississppi State faced off in a bowl showdown, with the Bulldogs as major favorites. Mike Leach against his old school? Oh, the drama. Well, things were made worse here for Leach, as Texas Tech went on to...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
FanBuzz

Rashaan Shalaam’s Death Remains a Tragedy Among Heisman Winners

Being a Heisman Trophy winner is great. It makes you part of college football lore forever. Of course, it does not guarantee NFL success. Sometimes, that’s kind of expected. Nobody thought Eric Crouch was going to become an NFL star after playing option quarterback for the Nebraska Cornhuskers. Other...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
State
Michigan State
Local
Michigan College Basketball
State
Tennessee State
City
Oakland Charter Township, MI
Local
Michigan Sports
Local
Michigan Basketball
State
Arizona State
Local
Michigan College Sports
State
Alabama State
FanSided

Michigan football fans won’t like the latest rumors ahead of Orange Bowl

Michigan football is heading into the Orange Bowl with high hopes for the College Football Playoff but they could be missing a key defensive starter. What Jim Harbaugh has accomplished with the Michigan football team this season has been truly remarkable, particularly when it comes to overcoming the hurdles that had consistently tripped up the Wolverines for years. For their efforts, they’re now preparing to face off with Georgia in the Orange Bowl for a College Football Playoff semifinal.
MICHIGAN STATE
saturdaytradition.com

Another bowl game is called off due to COVID-19

There’s one less bowl game to watch now. Sources told Bruce Feldman of Fox Sports that the Holiday Bowl between UCLA and N.C. State is going to be canceled due to Covid issues on the Bruins’ side. Apparently the Bruins’ D-line has been hit pretty hard by the virus.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Detroit News

Detroit News predictions: Michigan State vs. Pittsburgh in the Peach Bowl

Matt Charboneau, Angelique S. Chengelis, John Niyo and Bob Wojnowski of The Detroit News predict the outcome of Thursday’s Peach Bowl between Michigan State and Pittsburgh at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta (7 p.m., ESPN/760). ► Matt Charboneau: Both teams will play without their best offensive player, but replacing a...
MICHIGAN STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Izzo
Person
Tommy Lloyd
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ap Top 25#Baylor#Ap#Associated Press#Purdue#Gonzaga#Villanova#Texas Tech
The Spun

Desmond Howard Reacts To Ridiculous Alabama Narrative

No. 1 Alabama will enter this Friday’s College Football semifinal as almost two-touchdown favorites over No. 4 Cincinnati. However, one of the Crimson Tide’s best players doesn’t think his team is being treated as such. Alabama linebacker Will Anderson said in his media session earlier this week...
ALABAMA STATE
The Spun

Alabama Fans Loving Wednesday Night Quote From Nick Saban

Alabama is one of the four teams preparing to compete for a national championship in the College Football Playoff, beginning this Friday. In the context of this year, that also means the Crimson Tide are trying to avoid a late-season, COVID-19 outbreak. 2021 CFP teams that are unable to field...
ALABAMA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Purdue University
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Gonzaga University
Sports
Villanova University
NewsBreak
UCLA
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
College Basketball
NewsBreak
Michigan State University
WOKV

WOKV

Jacksonville, FL
6K+
Followers
44K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WOKV 104.5 FM radio for Jacksonville's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wokv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy