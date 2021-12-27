ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
DNR Fish and Wildlife Almanac

state.mn.us
 5 days ago

Trout anglers can find winter fishing opportunities in southeast Minnesota. Winter trout fishing is a great way to enjoy the outdoors along streams that meander through the scenic bluffs and hills of southeastern Minnesota. Trout fishing is catch-and-release only from Saturday, Jan. 1, through Friday, April 15, at all...

www.dnr.state.mn.us

WIBC.com

Indiana DNR Raising Fees on Hunting, Fishing, Trapping Licenses

STATEWIDE — For the first time since 2006, the Indiana Department of Natural Resources Division of Fish and Wildlife is raising fees on hunting, fishing, and trapping licenses. The fees on commercial licenses will also increase, some for the first time since the 1980s. The increases will be applied...
INDIANA STATE
KCBY

Idaho Fish and Game outlines how to protect wildlife through winter

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Local animals struggle to find enough food during the winter. Idaho Fish and Game says leaving animals undisturbed could make the difference between life and death for them. "Even the healthiest animals' limited reserves can be depleted, and fawns and calves are most susceptible to...
WILDLIFE
willmarradio.com

DNR opens Lake Wakanda to liberalized fishing

(Blomkest MN-) The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is liberalizing fishing regulations on Lake Wakanda from today through Feb. 27. The liberalized fishing rules are in response to a lake rehabilitation project that will temporarily draw down water levels. Minnesota residents with a fishing license may take for their personal use all species of fish in any quantity and in any manner; except they are not allowed to use seines, hoopnets, fyke nets or explosives. Carp, buffalo, bullhead and suckers that are taken from Lake Wakanda may be sold. Anglers must obey all private property trespassing laws. Also, it is against the law to discard fish on shore or on lake ice.
HOBBIES
State
Minnesota State
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Wisconsin ice fishing, invasive species protection reminders: DNR

MADISON, Wis. - The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) and UW-Extension are asking anglers to help prevent the spread of aquatic invasive species when ice fishing this winter. While aquatic invasive species have made their way into Wisconsin’s waterways, anglers can reduce transmission by checking for and removing any...
WISCONSIN STATE
kiwaradio.com

Weekly Northwest Iowa DNR Fishing Report

Northwest Iowa — The Iowa Department of Natural Resources has released their weekly fishing report for northwest Iowa. This weekly fishing report is compiled from information gathered from local bait shops, angler creel surveys and county and state parks staff. You can check the activity of your favorite lake or stretch of river, including which species are being caught, a rating of the bite (slow, fair, good or excellent), as well as a hot bait or lure pattern.
HOBBIES
state.mn.us

Usher in the New Year on foot at a state park First Day Hike

First Day Hikes will take place at six Minnesota state parks on Saturday, Jan. 1, as part of a nationwide effort to connect people with the outdoors. Individuals, families and groups in all 50 states will have an opportunity to enjoy guided hikes that vary in distance and difficulty. The event offers visitors an opportunity to celebrate the New Year amidst local nature and history.
MINNESOTA STATE
lakesarearadio.net

DNR Seeks Public Input on Hunting and Fishing License System

(KNSI) – Minnesota wants to know what people think of how the state sells its hunting and fishing licenses. The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is asking people to take a survey on how residents currently use the electronic license system and what they want in the future as systems are modernized. The survey will take about 10 minutes to complete.
HOBBIES
mountaintimes.info

Vt Fish & Wildlife holds ice fishing clinics start January and February

Learning how to participate in an outdoor activity can be challenging, and ice fishing is a good example. Knowing this, the Vermont Fish & Wildlife Dept. has scheduled a series of free ice fishing clinics for anyone who would like to learn about the latest proven ice fishing techniques. “Our...
VERMONT STATE
1380kcim.com

DNR Offers Webinar To Iowans Interested In Picking Up Ice Fishing This Winter

Now that winter has officially arrived, anglers are prepping for the ice fishing season, and the Iowa Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is offering an online course for individuals wanting to pick up a new hobby. A free ice fishing basics webinar will be available from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 12 and is intended for people with little to no experience on the ice. The class will be led by Scott Grummer, a fisheries biologist in north-central Iowa, and Tyler Stubbs, a community fishing biologist. Participants will be introduced to all you need to know to get started, including basic ice safety, necessary gear, fish behavior and much more. A question-and-answer session is scheduled at the end of the general presentation. Fish Iowa! Coordinator, Barb Gigar, says, “If you have not tried ice fishing, or if you are just getting started, this webinar is for you.” Registration takes only a few minutes and can be completed by following the link included below.
IOWA STATE
penbaypilot.com

Ice fishing tips from the Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife

For many outdoor enthusiasts, ice fishing is one of the most anticipated activities of the year. Not only can you fish for many different species, but you can create memories with friends and family, spend time outside, enjoy beautiful winter scenery, and can provide yourself with some delicious table fare.
HOBBIES
Wave 3

Kentucky Fish and Wildlife recycling donated Christmas trees

KENTUCKY. (WYMT) - Kentucky Fish and Wildlife has set up several locations around the region to drop off live, undecorated Christmas trees. Fisheries biologists can use the live trees to create and enhance aquatic habitat for fish. ”The Christmas for the fishes program has been one of our most popular...
KENTUCKY STATE
lcnme.com

Backyard Wildlife

For many people, Christmas wouldn’t be complete without the perfect tree. Festooned with lights and carefully decorated with ornaments, it offers a place to gather and stack presents. But if you have a real tree, what do you do with it after the holiday is over? Rather than leaving it out on the curb, there are several sustainable ways to repurpose your old tree and extend the value of your purchase.
ANIMALS
WCAX

Wildlife Watch: Vt. Fish & Wildlife chief settles into new job

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont Fish and Wildlife Commissioner Chris Herrick is settling into his new role after being appointed to the post earlier this fall. Herrick, who has served the past five years as deputy commissioner for Public Safety, will take on a number of long-standing issues including a downward trend in hunters, balancing non-game interests with those of hunters, and ecosystem fragmentation.
VERMONT STATE

