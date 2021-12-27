ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Biden says he's open to shorter quarantine requirements

 3 days ago
WASHINGTON, Dec 27 (Reuters) - President Joe Biden said on Monday he would support an effort to shorten COVID-19 quarantine requirements for those who test positive for the novel coronavirus if U.S. health authorities recommend such a change.

U.S. health authorities currently recommend a 10-day quarantine period for most Americans who test positive for COVID-19 but last week said healthcare workers who contract the virus can return to work after seven days of isolation. read more

Reporting by Trevor Hunnicutt; writing by Chris Gallagher; editing by Susan Heavey

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 16

Mike Rausch
2d ago

Biden and Fauci just need to shut up and leave the American people alone, you don’t nor never will own us… Hold onto your freedom everyone don’t let the government take it away.

Laurie Benvenuto-Houston
2d ago

Money before humanity. You have the blood of thousands on your hands already due to the incompetence of this administration. But, don’t stop there. Go for millions.

Bud Light
3d ago

this administration has failed at every obstacle put in front of them they're a total embarrassment

