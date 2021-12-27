Former teacher sentenced after taking students to hotel

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) — A former Mahoning County teacher was sentenced Monday on felony charges of sexual battery.

Christina Sosbe was sentenced to the Ohio Reformatory for Women in Marysville for 12 months with credit for time served.

She is also required to register as a tier three sex offender.

Sosbe previously turned herself in to authorities in May after being indicted on three counts of sexual battery.

She was accused of having sex with at least two 16-year-old students at a hotel in Trumbull County in 2018.

Sosbe was a teacher for a Mahoning County program that was housed at the Choffin Career and Technical Center in Youngstown.

