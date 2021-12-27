French PM to announce new COVID-19 measures at 1915 CET

As the fast-spreading coronavirus variant omicron rages through Western Europe officials and experts in low-vaccinated Eastern Europe anticipate a post-holiday explosion of COVID-19 cases in much of the region.Many countries in Eastern Europe only recently emerged from infection waves that put a catastrophic strain on health care systems, and at times have tallied some of the highest pandemic death rates globally. Now, with omicron already confirmed across the region and the winter holidays bringing more community gatherings and international travel, public health officials are predicting a sharp virus surge in the coming weeks.Adriana Pistol, director of Romania's National...

