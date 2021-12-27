ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

French PM to announce new COVID-19 measures at 1915 CET

Cover picture for the articlePARIS (Reuters) – French Prime Minister Jean Castex and Health Minister Olivier Veran will...

US News and World Report

Italy Eyes New COVID-19 Measures Amid Omicron Worries -Newspapers

ROME (Reuters) - Italy's government is considering new measures to avoid a surge in COVID-19 infections during the holiday period, local newspapers reported on Sunday, amid worries over the spread of the highly contagious Omicron coronavirus variant. After holding a meeting with ministers on Dec. 23, Prime Minister Mario Draghi...
BBC

Covid: No new measures in England but we rule nothing out, says PM

The government needs to "reserve the possibility" of bringing in new Covid rules in England as cases of the Omicron variant surge before Christmas, the prime minister has said. Boris Johnson did not announce any new measures but said ministers were "looking at all kinds of things". The PM said...
BBC

Covid-19: Omicron spreading at lightning speed - French PM

The Omicron variant is "spreading at lightning speed" in Europe and will likely become dominant in France by the start of next year, French Prime Minister Jean Castex has warned. He spoke on Friday, hours before France imposed strict travel restrictions on those entering from the United Kingdom. The UK...
whtc.com

France to set new daily record high of 208,000 new Covid cases – minister

PARIS (Reuters) – The French health ministry on Wednesday will report 208,000 new COVID-19 infections over the past 24 hours, a national and European record, Health Minister Olivier Veran told lawmakers. He said that every second two French people are being tested positive for COVID-19. On Tuesday, France reported...
whtc.com

France reports 200,000 new daily Covid cases for second day running

PARIS (Reuters) – France reported 206,243 new confirmed coronavirus cases in a 24-hour period on Thursday, a totally above the 200,000 limit for the second day running. The record of 208,099 was set just the day before, on Wednesday, as Health Minister Oliver Veran warned of a “tsunami” of infections.
whtc.com

Ireland relaxes COVID-19 testing rules, cuts isolation period

DUBLIN (Reuters) – Ireland on Thursday became the latest country to cut the isolation period for some people who contract COVID-19 and relax requirements for tests as a record number of cases for the fourth time in a week overwhelmed testing facilities. With the fast-spreading Omicron variant of the...
Reuters

Germany, France, Britain, U.S. discuss Ukraine crisis, Iran nuclear talks

BERLIN, Dec 29 (Reuters) - The foreign ministers of Germany, France, Britain and the United States discussed the situation at the Ukrainian border and upcoming dialogue formats with Russia, Germany's foreign ministry said on Twitter on Wednesday. The four foreign ministers also discussed the latest round of international talks in...
The Independent

Low-vaccinated Eastern Europe braces for omicron surge

As the fast-spreading coronavirus variant omicron rages through Western Europe officials and experts in low-vaccinated Eastern Europe anticipate a post-holiday explosion of COVID-19 cases in much of the region.Many countries in Eastern Europe only recently emerged from infection waves that put a catastrophic strain on health care systems, and at times have tallied some of the highest pandemic death rates globally. Now, with omicron already confirmed across the region and the winter holidays bringing more community gatherings and international travel, public health officials are predicting a sharp virus surge in the coming weeks.Adriana Pistol, director of Romania's National...
Fox News

Italy makes life uncomfortable for unvaccinated people

Italy is making life more uncomfortable for unvaccinated people this holiday season, excluding them from indoor restaurants, theaters and museums starting Monday to reduce the spread of coronavirus and encourage vaccine skeptics to get their shots. Italian police can check whether diners in restaurants or bars have a "super" green...
atlanticcitynews.net

President of EU member slams own PM over visit to Ukraine

Croatian President Zoran Milanovic has laid into his own country's prime minister, criticizing him for making a visit to Ukraine last week that the head of state branded ?plain charlatanism.?. The visit could negatively affect Croatia's relationship with Russia, Milanovic claimed on Friday. "I have sympathy for Ukraine, but I...
theedgemarkets.com

Support for Japan PM up as voters welcome his Covid-19 measures

TOKYO (Dec 27): Nearly two-thirds of Japanese voters support Prime Minister Fumio Kishida's government, with the public welcoming his anti-coronavirus measures, including temporary border closure to new foreign entrants, the Nikkei business daily said on Monday (Dec 27). Support for Kishida's Cabinet rose to 65%, up by four percentage points...
