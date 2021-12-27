ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Insecure Showrunner Prentice Penny Reveals That 3 Finale Endings Exist: I Would Like to See It

By Naledi Ushe
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Watch out! This post contains spoilers. Admit it: we were all a bit worried about how Insecure was going to wrap up all the loose ends during season five. Was Issa Dee (Issa Rae) going to stay with Nathan (Kendrick Sampson)? How is Tiffany (Amanda Seales) doing with life in Denver?...

'Cosby Show' Star Joins 'Married at First Sight' Franchise, But Now How You Think

House of Payne star Keshia Knight Pulliam joined Lifetime's Married at First Sight franchise, but not as a star on the show. The former Cosby Show star has signed on to host Married at First Sight: Afterparty. The talk show will debut on Wednesday, Jan. 5 at 11 p.m. ET right after the two-hour premiere of Married at First Sight Season 14.
PopSugar

Insecure's Finale Is All About Closure, Growth, and Happy Endings, Okay?!

After five emotional seasons of Insecure, it's time to say goodbye to our favorite LA crew. The final episode of season five aired on Dec. 26, and it gave us all the full circle moments we needed to see to officially say goodbye. Over these past five years, we've laughed, cried, yelled, and screamed at our TV screens as Insecure mirrored young Black millenials' lives in a way that's never been done before. And so many of us aregrateful to have a show that's given us the diverse representation we've always hoped to see.
thestreamable.com

How to Watch the ‘Insecure’ Series Finale and ‘Insecure: The End’ Special Premiere for Free Online

After its five-season run, HBO’s hit comedy series “Insecure” is officially wrapping things up. The “Insecure” series finale premieres live on HBO on Sunday, December 26 at 10:00 p.m. ET/PT. HBO is also airing a special, “Insecure: The End,” which premieres on Monday, December 27 at 10 p.m. ET/PT. You can watch the series finale and the special with a subscription to HBO Max.
Primetimer

Complaints about Insecure's final season are misguided

"The primary criticism I've seen about this new season has been about the writing," says Tay Saint-Louis. "But for eight episodes now, the show runners have been developing at least six strong concurrent storylines tackling issues including mental health, co-parenting, estate planning and career insecurity — no pun intended. Then it hit me last night: the quality of the writing hasn’t changed, the characters have evolved. And maybe, hopefully, so have we as an audience." Saint-Louis adds: "At its onset, Insecure resonated with so many of us because of its fresh perspective on twentysomething-hood and its South Los Angeles setting, after decades of TV exclusivity to New York City. But it also landed with such a wide audience because many of us were either right in the middle of that part of our lives or had made it to the other side with enough wisdom to realize that we might not ever feel like full grown-ups. The seriousness with which people in their late 20s and early 30s take their lives makes for great TV, especially when presented through a lens that allows viewers a peek into the less-than-perfect parts of the characters' lives. If you were to revisit S1 E1 of Insecure as someone who’s kept up with these characters over the past six years of their lives — S5 E2 jumped us a year into the future — you would likely find both Issa and Molly unbearable. And you’d be screaming for Issa to remember that she once referred to Lawrence as 'the guy I’m not going to end up with.'" ALSO: Go inside the Insecure world with its cast and crew.
KTVB

'Insecure' Finale: The Cast on Ending the Series on Their Own Terms (Exclusive)

After five seasons and 44 episodes, Insecure has come to an end. Issa Rae’s groundbreaking HBO series about two friends Issa and Molly (Yvonne Orji), navigating the ups and downs of adulting in South Los Angeles, saw each of them come out on the other side more confident, more mature and much more self-assure. “I mean, this is a journey of growth,” Rae tells ET about her character’s onscreen evolution. “So, if Issa’s in the same place as she was in season 1, then we failed.”
arcamax.com

Jay Ellis didn't see that 'Insecure' finale coming: It was 'an out-of-body experience'

The following story contains spoilers from the series finale of "Insecure." "I know it's not done yet and there's still a long way to go, but I keep thinking about all it took to get here," Issa (Issa Rae) says in "Insecure's" series finale. "Doubting myself, going back and forth about what I wanted, being scared to waste my time and look stupid in case none of it worked out.
Boston Globe

Here’s where everyone ended up on the series finale of ‘Insecure’

Note: This article reveals what happened on the Sunday finale of “Insecure.”. To quote the kids, Sunday's "Insecure" series finale was giving exactly what it was supposed to have gave. Over five hilariously frustrating seasons of highly questionable life choices, bad rap lyrics, overdue breakups and messy makeups, the...
Canyon News

“Insecure” Comes To An End!

HOLLYWOOD—The time has come people in terms of the HBO comedy series “Insecure.” I will admit and I know I’m not the only person, but this fifth season has been hit and miss. Some episodes strong (the last one was epic), some not so much. Sunday night marked the end of the journey of Issa Dee for audiences and her complicated, crazy, comedic as hell life and the people in her orbit, Molly, Kelli, Tiffany, Lawrence and Nathan people.
TVOvermind

The Insecure Season 5 Ending Explained

If you didn’t shed a few tears during the Insecure finale, then you were only a bandwagon fan. After five years the cast finally bids their farewells in a forty-five minute episode (yes I said 45 minutes!). It was only right that Issa Rae grant us with an extra fifteen minutes since this was the last time we would get to see the cast together. The final episode strategically titled “Everything’s Gonna Be Okay?!” is really one big celebration of life. The episode time jumps to different intervals of the gang’s life to show how everything finally comes together. A lot of viewers may be disappointed by the finale episode only because it doesn’t include any surprising twists, turns and drama that makes a show interesting. However, it’s the picture perfect ending to a very imperfect story.
defendernetwork.com

Issa Rae and the bittersweet end to Insecure

Issa Rae remembers what life was like when she was starting out in Hollywood: no money, and just hoping for a chance to be discovered. “It was about ‘I just want the exposure. I need the right person to see me and see my work’ and I feel like I can deliver from there,” she said. “And then it was, ‘I’m broke as hell.’ If I could just have a certain amount of money to help me continue to do my work, then I’d be good.”
HuffingtonPost

'Insecure' Fans Say Goodbye To Series After Finale Airs: 'End Of An Era'

“Insecure” fans said their goodbyes to the beloved HBO series after the show’s finale aired on Sunday. The series officially wrapped its fifth and final season with an episode titled “Everything Gonna Be, Okay?!” The show, which has garnered a dedicated and loyal fanbase since its premiere in 2016, has been widely celebrated over the years for its cultural impact, centering Black people and other people of color in its storytelling.
Vibe

Ice Cube Clears The Air Regarding ‘Friday’ Actors Being Underpaid

Though the 1995 film, Friday, is now a cult classic, it wasn’t always viewed this way. The film cost $2 million to make and several of its leads have spoken about how little they were paid for the film including the late John Witherspoon and Faizon Love. Witherspoon shared on Netflix’s Strong Black Legends podcast that he was paid $5,000 for his role as Mr. Jones. It seemed no one anticipated the film would ultimately gross more than $300 million. Love, who portrayed Big Worm, revealed in a recent interview that he was only paid $2,500. “See, it wasn’t really about the money then,”...
blavity.com

Chlöe Bailey Says She Appreciates Her Curves Despite Naysayers

Throughout 2021, Chlöe Bailey has faced waves of criticism over both her online posts and live performances, mainly in the form of trolls arguing that the 23-year-old artist is essentially acting "too sexily." During a recent appearance on Taraji P. Henson's Facebook Watch series, Peace of Mind with Taraji,...
