ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

French PM to announce new COVID-19 measures at 1915 CET

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wEfMp_0dWoDrPW00

PARIS, Dec 27 (Reuters) - French Prime Minister Jean Castex and Health Minister Olivier Veran will give details on new measures in the fight against the COVID-19 epidemic at a news conference at 1915 CET (1815 GMT), Castex's office said on Monday.

On Saturday, France registered a new daily high of more than 100,000 new COVID-19 infections.

Reporting by Geert De Clercq Editing by Mark Heinrich

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

'It is no longer waves of Covid…it's tidal waves': France sees 208,000 cases in 24 hours - Europe's highest-ever daily tally – as health minister warns there are two infections every second

France has recorded 208,000 new Covid infections in the past 24 hours, the highest number seen in Europe throughout the entire pandemic. Health minister Olivier Veran warned lawmakers of the tsunami of new cases, breaking France's own record set a day before with 180,000 infections. Every second, two people in...
PUBLIC HEALTH
AFP

France weighs new Covid restrictions in Omicron fight

French President Emmanuel Macron is expected to announce new Covid measures on Monday as the country braces for a new surge in cases due to the rapidly spreading Omicron variant. Officials have warned that hospitals again risk being overwhelmed after a record 100,000 cases were reported Saturday, the highest daily level in France since the pandemic began nearly two years ago. Health experts have estimated the number of daily cases could increase rapidly by mid-January, even though millions of people have received booster shots in recent weeks. Nearly 3,300 people are currently in intensive care, again above the crisis threshold of 3,000 set by authorities for handling the worst cases.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Cet#Paris#French
Reuters

Italy reports third consecutive record of coronavirus cases

ROME, Dec 25 (Reuters) - Italy reported a third successive record tally of COVID-19 cases on Saturday, with new infections hitting 54,762 against 50,599 a day earlier, the health ministry said. The number of coronavirus-related deaths rose to 144 from 141 on Friday. Italy has registered 136,530 deaths linked to...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Reuters

New Dutch government expected to be installed on Jan 10

AMSTERDAM, Dec 30 (Reuters) - The new Dutch government is expected to be installed on Jan. 10, almost 10 months after the last election, a statement released by Prime Minister Mark Rutte's office said on Thursday. Political parties earlier this month agreed on the details of their governing pact, after...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
France
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
ktwb.com

Italy eyes new COVID-19 measures amid Omicron worries -newspapers

ROME (Reuters) – Italy’s government is considering new measures to avoid a surge in COVID-19 infections during the holiday period, local newspapers reported on Sunday, amid worries over the spread of the highly contagious Omicron coronavirus variant. After holding a meeting with ministers on Dec. 23, Prime Minister...
PUBLIC HEALTH
BBC

Covid: No new measures in England but we rule nothing out, says PM

The government needs to "reserve the possibility" of bringing in new Covid rules in England as cases of the Omicron variant surge before Christmas, the prime minister has said. Boris Johnson did not announce any new measures but said ministers were "looking at all kinds of things". The PM said...
PUBLIC HEALTH
BBC

Covid-19: Omicron spreading at lightning speed - French PM

The Omicron variant is "spreading at lightning speed" in Europe and will likely become dominant in France by the start of next year, French Prime Minister Jean Castex has warned. He spoke on Friday, hours before France imposed strict travel restrictions on those entering from the United Kingdom. The UK...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Reuters

Factbox: Countries making COVID-19 vaccines mandatory

Dec 30 (Reuters) - Governments have been making COVID-19 shots mandatory for health workers and other high-risk groups, pushed by a sharp upturn in infections caused by the Delta variant and a slowdown in vaccinations, as well as the new Omicron variant. A growing number of countries are also making...
WORLD
Reuters

Israel to offer 3rd COVID-19 vaccine after 3 months

JERUSALEM, Dec 27 (Reuters) - Israel's Health Ministry said on Monday it was shortening the time between offering the second and third doses of COVID-19 vaccine to three months from five months. The new timeframe would be applied to vaccines made by Pfizer, Moderna and AstraZeneca. Reporting by Ari Rabinovitch;...
WORLD
Reuters

Reuters

259K+
Followers
261K+
Post
123M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy