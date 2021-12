LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The main whether story over the next few days will be a strong cold front giving the chance for widespread rain with a transition of snow/ wintry mix by tomorrow morning. A low pressure system will move east and strengthen allowing for a big transport of moisture. This will ensure cloudy skies area wide for this Friday plus much needed rain showers! Scattered showers are expected to develop and spread from west to east during the late afternoon hours. Late tonight, precipitation will become more widespread.

LAWTON, OK ・ 4 HOURS AGO