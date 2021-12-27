ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Visitation Service Being Held For Andris Wofford, 29, Who Was Shot And Killed In Northwest Side Condo

cbslocal.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCBS 2 reported the woman, Andris Wofford, 29, was found...

chicago.cbslocal.com

cbslocal.com

Woman, 34, Dies After Northwest Baltimore Shooting, Police Say

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 34-year-old woman was fatally shot Wednesday night in Northwest Baltimore, authorities said. Patrol officers called to a report of gunfire in the 3300 block of Edgewood Road about 10:44 p.m. found the woman, who had been shot multiple times, Baltimore Police said. The shooting victim...
BALTIMORE, MD
cbslocal.com

Person Shot Dead In Apparent Home Invasion In Southampton

SOUTHAMPTON, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) – Authorities are investigating an apparent deadly home invasion in Southampton. Southampton police say they received a 911 call at 8:46 a.m. about a burglary at a residence on Roses Grove Road. Responding officers found a man shot dead when they arrived. His identity has not...
SOUTHAMPTON, NY
WGN News

54-year-old woman shot and killed on West Side

CHICAGO — A 54-year-old woman was shot to death on the city’s West Side Saturday evening, according to police. Police said the woman was on the sidewalk just before 4:45 p.m. in the 4800 block of West Gladys Avenue when she was shot in the stomach by an unknown gunman. The woman was taken to […]
CHICAGO, IL
click orlando

Reward offered to help find person who shot, killed man in Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. – A reward is now being offered to help find whomever shot and killed a man in Orlando Friday. Crimeline is now offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to an arrest stemming from the death of Brice Johnson, pictured above. [TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider...
ORLANDO, FL
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS Philly

Police Looking For 2 Suspects, Person Of Interest In Deadly Double Shooting Outside Club Risqué

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police have released the photos of two men wanted in connection to the deadly double shooting outside Club Risqué in the city’s Wissinoming section. The shooting happened early Tuesday morning in the 5900 block of Tacony Street. On Friday, police released a video and still images of the two suspects. The video also includes a woman who is considered a person of interest. The department said the first suspect, along with the person of interest, arrived at the club in a black Nissan. The two left in the same car after the shooting. The shooting killed a 32-year-old man and another man in his 40s. Police said the shooting started after an argument. Anyone who recognizes these suspects should call 911. For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

2 Men Killed In Shooting Outside Club Risqué In Philadelphia’s Wissinoming Section, Police Say

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Two men were shot and killed outside Club Risqué in Philadelphia’s Wissinoming neighborhood Tuesday morning, becoming the latest victims in the city’s gun violence crisis. The shooting occurred on the 5900 block of Tacony Street just after 2 a.m. Police say the shooting stemmed from a physical altercation outside of Club Risqué.  A 32-year-old man was standing outside of the club with three other men when another man walked past the club, which led to a verbal altercation. After that, the 32-year-old and his three friends assaulted the man, police say. But the man being assaulted had a friend nearby....
PHILADELPHIA, PA
kanecountyconnects.com

Aurora Police Investigating Man Shot And Killed on City’s East Side

The Aurora Police Department is conducting a homicide investigation after a man was shot and killed on the city’s east side early Saturday morning. Just after 3 a.m. Saturday (Dec. 18, 2021), Aurora’s 911 Telecommunications Center received reports of a man down in the 400 block of Clark Street. When officers arrived, they found the man suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.
AURORA, IL
WIBC.com

Man Dies In Shooting on Indy’s Northwest Side

INDIANAPOLIS –A man was killed in a shooting on the northwest side of Indianapolis Monday morning. IMPD was dispatched to Lawndale Avenue around 1:50 am and they found a man shot. They believe the shooting happened on Diamond Lane, but he went to the Lawndale address to get help from his neighbor. This is near 38th street and High School Road.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
NBC Miami

Funeral Services to be Held for Pregnant Woman Killed in Homestead

A public viewing will be held Friday and funeral services will take place Saturday for Andreae Lloyd, a pregnant woman who body was found on Wednesday, December 8 in Homestead. Both the viewing and the funeral services will take place at the Covenant Baptist Church located at 1055 Northwest 6th...
HOMESTEAD, FL
cbslocal.com

MPD: Store Employee Shot And Pistol Whipped During Robbery

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minneapolis police are asking for the public’s help in identifying the suspects of an armed robbery where an employee was shot. According to police, the incident occurred on the 400 block of Cedar Lake Road South shortly after 11:30 a.m. Wednesday. There, police responded to the report of a robbery of a business.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
cbslocal.com

Man In Critical Condition After Being Shot On Southwest Side

TINLEY PARK, IL - JANUARY 19: Larry Jagmin practices firing a pistol while taking an NRA Basic Pistol Course at Freddie Bear Sports sporting goods store on January 19, 2012 in Tinley Park, Illinois. Gun rights supporters have proclaimed today Gun Appreciation Day and encouraged gun owners to visit local gun shops, gun ranges and to rally at their state capitals. (Credit: Scott Olson/Getty Images)
TINLEY PARK, IL

