Visitation Service Being Held For Andris Wofford, 29, Who Was Shot And Killed In Northwest Side Condo

CHICAGO (CBS) – A man was shot and killed outside of a bar in East Chicago early Saturday morning, according to authorities. Police said around 1:46 a.m., officers were dispatched to the area of 140th & Alder Street in response to shots fired. ShotSpotter alerted that four shots were fired in the area. Upon arrival, officers located an unresponsive man lying face down in front of Ralo’s Bar located at 3948 Alder Street. The man, identified as Eric R. Douglas, 32, is said to have suffered a gunshot wound to the head. Medics arrived on the scene shortly after and the man was pronounced dead on the scene. According to Authorities, the officers knocked on the door of the bar to speak with any potential witnesses, but someone from inside the bar locked the front door. Officers could see people inside, but they refused to come to the door. Detectives were unable to gain entry but are following up with the owner of the establishment. Anyone with any information can contact Detective Daniel Ponce at dponce@eastchicago.com or 219-391-8318. If you wish to remain anonymous you can call our tip line at 219-391-8500.

EAST CHICAGO, IN ・ 5 DAYS AGO