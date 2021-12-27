ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Visitation Service Being Held For Andris Wofford, 29, Who Was Shot And Killed In Northwest Side Condo

Cover picture for the articleCHICAGO (CBS)– A visitation service is being held for the woman who was shot and killed in her Northwest Side apartment. CBS 2 reported the woman, Andris Wofford, 29, was...

Chicago Woman Killed By Her Police Officer Boyfriend After Confronting Him With Cheating Claims

A Chicago police officer has been charged in connection with the murder of his girlfriend. Andris B. Wofford, 29, gave birth to his child nine months ago. Chicago police responded to the 2100 block of North Nashville Avenue on Thursday morning to perform a wellness check. Wofford's body was found inside the front door of the apartment. She had been shot in the head.
Mother of 12-year-old shot in Loop says she was unaware girl was downtown or shot until days later

CHICAGO — The mother of a 12-year-old shot in the Loop over the weekend says her daughter did not get permission to go downtown — but is grateful her child is still alive. At around 8:40 p.m. Saturday, Chicago police responded to the 0-100 block of North Michigan Avenue on the report of a shooting. After an investigation, police believe an unknown suspect fired a shot into a group of people.
Funeral Held in Michigan For Former Plymouth Local, 26-Year-Old Suraj Mahadeva, a Queer Man Shot and Killed in Chicago

A funeral mass was held at St. John Neumann Catholic Church in Canton on Dec. 21 for Suraj Mahadeva, a 26-year-old former Plymouth resident who was shot and killed on Dec. 11. Various news outlets report that Mahadeva was standing in front of a friend’s Chicago home in the city’s Palmer Square neighborhood when he was shot. “[Mahadeva] was discovered with a gunshot wound to his head by his friend, who heard a loud sound about 3:25 a.m.,” reports the Chicago Sun Times.
Family seeks answers after woman found hanged in Chicago police station a week before Christmas

CHICAGO -- A week before Christmas, Irene Chavez was at a bar on the South Side when she was arrested for simple battery. Chavez, 33, ended up in a cell at the Grand Crossing police station. A few hours later, two detectives showed up at the Chavez family home to deliver devastating news: Chavez had been found hanged in that cell, her family says they were told.
2 teens shot in post office parking lot on South Side

CHICAGO — Two 18-year-olds were shot while they were walking through a post office parking lot, according to police. Chicago police said the two were walking through a parking lot of the post office on the 11000 block of South State Street around 7 a.m. Tuesday. The two heard gunshots and felt pain. One of […]
Man killed, 10 wounded in shootings Monday in Chicago

CHICAGO - One person was killed and 10 others were wounded in shootings Monday in Chicago. A 30-year-old man was fatally shot in Little Village on the Southwest Side. The man was on the sidewalk about 3:30 p.m. in the 2700 block of South Christiana Avenue when someone approached him with a gun and fired shots, Chicago police said. He was shot in the back and chest and was taken to Saint Anthony Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. His name hasn’t been released.
Man murdered at bar in East Chicago on Christmas Day

EAST CHICAGO, Indiana - A man was murdered at a bar in East Chicago on Christmas Day, and police say the people inside the bar were totally uncooperative. Eric R. Douglas, 32, was found with a gunshot wound to the head outside Ralo's Bar at 140th and Alder Street around 1:46 a.m. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
54-year-old woman shot and killed on West Side

CHICAGO — A 54-year-old woman was shot to death on the city’s West Side Saturday evening, according to police. Police said the woman was on the sidewalk just before 4:45 p.m. in the 4800 block of West Gladys Avenue when she was shot in the stomach by an unknown gunman. The woman was taken to […]
Postal worker shot on Chicago's West Side, officials say

CHICAGO - Police confirmed to FOX 32 that a postal worker was shot Friday afternoon in Lawndale on Chicago's West Side. Police sources say that a 38-year-old female postal worker was shot in the back while driving in the 3900 block of West Harrison in her work truck shortly before 4:30 p.m.
Man Dead Following Shooting Outside Bar In East Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) – A man was shot and killed outside of a bar in East Chicago early Saturday morning, according to authorities. Police said around 1:46 a.m., officers were dispatched to the area of 140th & Alder Street in response to shots fired. ShotSpotter alerted that four shots were fired in the area. Upon arrival, officers located an unresponsive man lying face down in front of Ralo’s Bar located at 3948 Alder Street. The man, identified as Eric R. Douglas, 32, is said to have suffered a gunshot wound to the head. Medics arrived on the scene shortly after and the man was pronounced dead on the scene. According to Authorities, the officers knocked on the door of the bar to speak with any potential witnesses, but someone from inside the bar locked the front door. Officers could see people inside, but they refused to come to the door. Detectives were unable to gain entry but are following up with the owner of the establishment. Anyone with any information can contact Detective Daniel Ponce at dponce@eastchicago.com or 219-391-8318. If you wish to remain anonymous you can call our tip line at 219-391-8500.
