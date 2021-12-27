ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Still looking for that picture book you loved as a kid? Try asking Instagram

By Rachel Treisman
NPR
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMonear Fatemi was on the hunt for a children's book she had loved as a kid in the 1980s. She remembered so many vivid details: the family in the book ate lima beans, the dad had a bushy mustache, the cat's name was "Dog." She could recall every detail, it seemed,...

outsidemagazine

Our Favorite Books of 2021

The past year was a great one for reading at Outside: in addition to relaunching our book club this fall, we spent our spare time digging into an especially strong crop of fiction and nonfiction about the outdoors. There were imaginative works of climate fiction, thoughtful memoirs by new and established authors, thrilling adventure tales, and even a book that made us feel a little less hopeless about our warming planet. Here, Outside contributors look back on some of their favorite books of 2021.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Dallas News

6 books to add to your reading list for December

If you’re reading this, congratulations! You’ve made it to the first semi-post-pandemic holidays and almost to the end of a tough year. What better way to escape from — or face up to — troubles past and future than with books? The following six should carry you into 2022.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
NBC News

Bestselling books 2021: The most purchased books we covered

Select is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Books keep us company at home, at the...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Time

The 100 Must-Read Books of 2021

This project is led by Lucy Feldman and Annabel Gutterman, with writing, reporting and additional editing by Eliza Berman, Kelly Conniff, Mariah Espada, Lori Fradkin, Laurin-Whitney Gottbrath, Cady Lang, Nik Popli, Arianna Rebolini, Lucas Wittmann and Julia Zorthian; art and photography editing by Whitney Matewe and Jennifer Prandato; and production by Paulina Cachero and Nadia Suleman.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Amy Sedaris
8 News Now

Books to read in the new year

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Looking for new books to read as you ring in the new year? The folks at E Shaver Bookseller have plenty of ideas to help you out, regardless of the genre you’re interested in. “The Lyrics: 1956 to Present” by Paul McCartney Published in two volumes that can be bought together, […]
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Laredo Morning Times

Book World: 10 noteworthy books for January

- - - 'Honor,' by Thrity Umrigar (Algonquin, Jan. 4) Newspaper accounts of defiant women in India inspired journalist-turned-writer Umrigar's novel, which considers the privilege of choosing the person you love. Journalist Smita Agarwal hasn't lived in Mumbai since her teens. Arriving to report on the tragic story of Meena Mustafa, a Hindu woman whose marriage to a Muslim man incited a murder, she finds tension between cultures in ways she never expected.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
bookriot.com

The Benefits Of Reviewing Every Book You Read

You finished reading a book. Now what? Whether you liked it, hated it, or were anywhere in between you can review the book. I’m not talking about you having to become a blogger (unless you want to) or having to write school taught reviews. It can be a sentence! Or maybe your thoughts are a page long. It’s all good and it’s all welcome. There are quite a few benefits of reviewing every book you read, for you and the book (the author).
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Elite Daily

Use Christmas Song Lyrics For Instagram Captions With Pics You Fa La La La Love

The holiday season is all about spending quality time with family and friends, but, from time to time, it's harmless to sneak away and catch up on social media. After all, it's so tempting to update your followers on all the presents you've received, memories you’ve made with family, and sweet mistletoe kisses you’ve gotten from your partner. The perfect photo is going to require a festive caption, and these Christmas song lyrics for holiday Instagram captions will instantly have your followers hitting the “like” button.
INTERNET
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Crowdsourcing#Vintage Books#Picture Book#English#Persian#Google#Pease Porridge Press#Tight Times
Motley Fool

There's Still a Ton of Growth Potential Left for Instagram

The Meta Platforms app has surpassed 2 billion monthly active users. Instagram can still grow revenue in three ways. It should fuel revenue growth for Meta Platforms for years to come as it works on growing adoption of the metaverse. The Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) app Instagram recently surpassed 2 billion...
INTERNET
drinkhacker.com

Book Review: 101 Craft and World Whiskies To Try Before You Die

No one gets out of here alive, but Ian Buxton most certainly wants to make sure we’ve had our fill before shuffling off this mortal coil. In fact, one could reach the conclusion that it is his life’s mission. The author of 101 World Whiskies to Try Before You Die, 101 Gins to Try Before You Die, 101 Rums to Try Before You Die, 101 Legendary Whiskies You’re Dying to Try and 101 Whiskies That Will Kill You if You Try Them (I made that one up) and other engaging titles not involved in the art of indexing 101 items has established one heck of a bibliography listing off things we all need to try before our taste buds and major organs cease to function. And to his credit, he does it quite well.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
SFGate

Book World: Readers recommend 2021's best books and explain how their reading habits changed

If 2020 was a time to read science fiction about population-decimating viruses and explanatory books about systemic racism, this year, for many people, was about finding solace in the written word. When we published our special section on the year's best books, we asked readers to weigh in, both on the books they most cherished in 2021, and on how their reading habits changed. Here are some of the takeaways.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
bookriot.com

20 of the Best Picture Books You’ve Never Heard Of

As a former children’s librarian, I’ve read a lot of picture books. Some, I return to again and again, whether for story time or for my own enjoyment (listen, while Penguin Problems doesn’t work for a large group of babies and toddlers, I love that book; it’s hilarious). Many of those books are old standards or popular new picture books that people with children in their lives — and even those without — have heard of. They’re your Jerry Pinkneys, your Eric Carles, your Anna Dewdneys, your Ellen Stoll Walshes. All of these are popular for a reason. Often, they worm their ways into children’s heads with verbal repetition or rhyming, mesmerizing rhythm, bold or interesting illustrations, or interactive elements. Adults may appreciate the book’s artistry, clever turns of phrase, great plot and character development, and even subtle nods to their readership. For this list we’ll move beyond the old standbys and discover 20 of the best picture books you’ve never heard of.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Glamour

The Best Books of 2021

“A half-read book is a half-finished love affair,” wrote David Mitchell in Cloud Atlas. Below are the best books of 2021 read by Glamour editors and staff—books that we tore through, books we dreamed about, books we pressed into our loved ones' hands and then stood back, twitchily watching them read.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
moneyweek.com

Six of the most interesting books I read in 2021

I love reading other people's "book of the year" sections, but I don't tend to do book reviews myself. Why? Bluntly, I'm a slow reader. I find that the problem with most books is that the best bits are in the detail. If you try to skim that stuff, you get nothing but surface ideas, and everyone has those ideas, so they're not worth anything.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Voices of Monterey Bay

The Books We Loved in 2021

All in all, 2021 was another awful year with an awful pandemic and a bunch of awful deniers making awful declarations and calling it patriotism and religion. But at least we had our books. “Books are a uniquely portable magic,” according to Steven King. The pandemic gave many of...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Shropshire Star

Camilla reveals her favourite childhood book still makes her cry

The duchess said Black Beauty appealed to her during her ‘pony-mad’. The Duchess of Cornwall said Black Beauty was her favourite book during her “pony-mad” youth and it still makes her emotional, as she highlighted the importance of reading to children. Camilla revealed her father, Major...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
mprnews.org

Ask a Bookseller: Loved the movie? Try reading 'Dune'

Isaac Frankel of Peregrine Book Company in Prescott, Ariz., has fond memories of picking his father's copy of Frank Herbert's sci-fi novel "Dune" off the shelf and reading it for the first time. Now, he says he's seen a huge interest in the “Dune” series since the new film version came out this fall.
PRESCOTT, AZ
wbaa.org

Book Review: Look At This If You Love Great Art

"Life's too short for bad art, these choices really matter," says Chloë Ashby on the cover of "Look At This If You Love Great Art," her critical curation of 100 essential artworks. West Lafayette Public Library Director Nick Schenkel has the review.
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
bookriot.com

35 Ways to Say “I Love You”: Short Romantic Book Quotes for Love Letters, Wedding Speeches, and Cute Events

Are you looking for romantic book quotes that help you say “I love you?” If so, you have come to the right place. Romance writers melt hearts every day with novels exploring love, so why not look to them for inspiration. From quoting love poems to Shakespeare, there are a lot of options for opening the right speech, wedding invite, love letter, etc., but what is important is finding the right quote for you.
BOOKS & LITERATURE

