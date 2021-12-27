ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Meghan Markle Gets Published Statement From U.K. Tabloid About Her Legal Victory Against Them

Cover picture for the articleMeghan Markle got a Christmas gift from a U.K. tabloid. Over the holiday, The Mail on Sunday and Mail Online published a court-ordered statement acknowledging the Duchess of Sussex's legal victory against their publisher, Associated Newspapers Limited, over the publication of excerpts of a 2018 private letter she had written to...

Related
In Style

Kate Middleton Is Reportedly "Really Upset" Over Her Falling Out with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

After Prince Harry and Meghan Markle stepped away from their roles as senior members of the royal family, it's reportedly caused a rift between the Sussexes and their siblings, Prince William and Kate Middleton. According to new reports, new responsibilities for the Cambridges came with Harry and Meghan's departure and although Prince Charles and Camilla Parker Bowles have stepped up to take some of the royal duties away, Kate has been overwhelmed by the situation.
TMZ.com

Meghan Markle Gets Public Apology From Mail on Sunday

Meghan Markle's lawsuit with The Mail on Sunday and its publisher is finally over -- especially now that the outlet has acknowledged her victory ... with a bit of sorry, not sorry. The Associated Newspapers tabloid published a bare post on their homepage this weekend -- simply titled 'The Duchess...
Thomas Markle
Person
Meghan Markle
1053rnb.com

British Publisher Posts Apology To Meghan Markle After Losing Privacy Lawsuit

Meghan Markle was blessed with the ultimate Christmas gift over the weekend. The Duchess of Sussex recently won her privacy infringement case against the Associated Newspapers, the same publishers who produced the UK’s Mail on Sunday. According to PEOPLE, the publisher finally offered a public front-page apology to the...
TODAY.com

Meghan Markle’s court win acknowledged by British tabloid

Over the weekend, Meghan Markle got a court-mandated front-page mea culpa from a U.K. tabloid. In 2019, Mail on Sunday published parts of a private letter from Markle to her estranged father. A British court ruled in her favor in her claims of copyright infringement.Dec. 27, 2021.
Telegraph

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex gains payout from Mail on Sunday after final victory in three-year legal fight

The Duchess of Sussex has agreed “financial remedies” with the Mail on Sunday newspaper, bringing to an end a bitter, three-year legal battle. The Sunday newspaper printed a statement on its front page acknowledging that the Duchess had won her copyright infringement claim after the paper and the Mail Online published extracts of a letter she sent her father.
The Independent

What did Harry and Meghan get up to in 2021?

It’s been an eventful 12 months for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. After they stood down as senior members of the royal family in 2020, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle proceeded to book up their 2021 diary rather quickly with a slew of deals, ranging from Netflix to Spotify.In March, the world awaited as Harry and then-pregnant Meghan sat down with Oprah Winfrey for a tell-all interview — one which even led to Good Morning Britain host Piers Morgan resigning from his role. May saw Prince Harry’s mental health documentary The Me You Can’t See land on Apple TV+...
weisradio.com

UK tabloid acknowledges legal loss to Duchess Meghan with front-page statement

(LONDON) — After a failed appeal earlier this month, Britain’s The Mail on Sunday included a front-page notice on Dec. 26 to readers that it lost the legal battle over publishing parts of a handwritten letter Megan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, wrote in 2018 to her now-estranged father, Thomas Markle, in 2019.
hngn.com

Meghan Markle Could Receive $2.7 Million in Copyright Case After Duchess Gets Front-Page Apology From Mail on Sunday Publishers

After winning her three-year High Court privacy battle against a British newspaper, Meghan Markle could be in line for a pay raise of up to $2.7 million (£1.5 million). The Duchess of Sussex, 40, has won her copyright case against the Mail on Sunday, which published a part of a private letter she wrote to her father Thomas Markle Sr, and the publisher has agreed to pay "financial remedies."
mediaite.com

UK’s Mail on Sunday Prints Front Page Mea Culpa After Meghan Markle’s Legal Victory, Publishers to Pay Her ‘Financial Remedies’

The United Kingdom’s Mail on Sunday printed a statement on its front page admitting that Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, won her copyright claim against the paper’s publisher. “The Duchess of Sussex wins her legal case for copyright infringement against Associated Newspapers for articles published in The...
Law & Crime

Vindication for Meghan Markle: Mail on Sunday Posts Front Page Apology For Publishing Letter She Wrote Her Father, Will Pay Undisclosed ‘Financial Remedies’

Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, was publicly vindicated on Sunday after a long court battle with the publishers of British tabloid Mail on Sunday regarding their publication of a letter she wrote her father, Thomas Markle, with the paper posting a front-page apology to her and acknowledging they had agreed to pay an undisclosed sum of “financial remedies.”
The Hollywood Reporter

U.K.’s Mail on Sunday Publishes Mea Culpa to Meghan Markle After Losing Court Battle

British newspaper The Mail on Sunday published a front-page mea culpa to Meghan Markle after losing a court battle with the Duchess of Sussex earlier this year. Stopping short of an apology, the brief statement — teased on the front page and printed in full on page 3 as well as online with the simple headline “The Duchess of Sussex” — acknowledged that the paper’s publisher, Associated Newspapers, had lost the privacy dispute brought forth by Markle. “Following a hearing on 19-20 January 2021, and a further hearing on 5 May 2021, the Court has given judgment for The Duchess of Sussex...
TheDailyBeast

Meghan Markle Gets Bare-Bones Apology After Lawsuit Win

Meghan Markle has finally gotten a public apology in her drawn-out lawsuit against a British tabloid—but it was far from fulsome. The Mail on Sunday published a statement at the bottom of its front page, and Mail Online posted on its homepage: “Following a hearing on 19-20 January 2021, and a further hearing on 5 May 2021, the Court has given judgment for The Duchess of Sussex on her claim for copyright infringement. The Court found that Associated Newspapers infringed her copyright by publishing extracts of her handwritten letter to her father in The Mail on Sunday and in Mail Online. Financial remedies have been agreed.” The duchess said in early December, after winning an appeal of her privacy and copyright fight against the publishers for publishing her private letters: “This is a victory not just for me, but for anyone who has ever felt scared to stand up for what’s right.”
Deseret News

Megan Markle receives an apology from U.K. tabloid

After a legal battle that lasted years, the Duchess of Sussex received a print apology from Mail Online publishers on Sunday. Per Deadline, the London High Court ordered the U.K. tabloid to print an apology on the front page of The Mail for breaching Markle’s privacy in February 2019 by printing parts of a five-page letter she wrote to her father shortly after her wedding to Prince Harry in May 2018.
