Coronavirus in Colorado: COVID-19 updates for Dec. 27, 2021 - Jan. 2, 2022

More than 910,000 people in Colorado have tested positive for COVID-19 and more than 50,300 have been hospitalized as of Tuesday, according to the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment.

Below, we're updating this blog with the latest information regarding COVID-19 in Colorado.

Latest updates:

Wednesday, December 29

5:09 p.m. | Latest coronavirus data

Here's the latest COVID-19 data from the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment.

910,128 cases (+7,345)

50,391 hospitalized (+74)

64 counties (+0)

4,306,787 people tested (+8,672)

14,089,893 test encounters (+36,728)

10,198 deaths among cases (+29)

10,533 deaths due to COVID-19 (+58)

7,192 outbreaks (+27)

The latest hospital data show 1,162 beds in use by patients with confirmed or suspected cases of COVID-19. Colorado’s seven-day average positivity rate was 15.51%. The state’s goal is to remain below 5%.

As of Tuesday , 4,215,918 people have received at least one dose of the vaccine in Colorado and 3,801,855. have been fully vaccinated.

1 p.m. | Omicron now accounts for 91% of all infections in Colorado, Polis says

The omicron variant of the novel coronavirus now accounts for 91% all infections statewide, Gov. Jared Polis said in opening remarks during a news conference Wednesday, highlight just formidable the variant is at finding new hosts, regardless of vaccination status.

For the week ending Dec. 19, the omicron variant (B.1.1.529), which was identified in South Africa in mid-November and first detected in Colorado on Dec. 2, accounted for 91.18% of all reported infections in the state. Two weeks prior, for the week ending Dec. 5, the variant only accounted for just 1.33% of all infections in the state.

As of Wednesday, 1,088 people were hospitalized with COVID-19, with 80% of those hospitalized being unvaccinated patients, Polis said.

Speaking about the changes to isolation and quarantine guidelines the CDC made for both health care workers and the general public, Dr. Eric France, the CDPHE's Chief Medical Officer, said he was "very happy" with the new recommendations as it would help not only hospitals as they deal with a potential surge in new hospitalizations across the state.

“These recommendations align nicely with the change in biology and the changing infectiousness of this Omicron variant,” said Dr. France. “Also, they are very important for us as we all know we have staffing challenges across all areas of our economy, and having folks be able to return back to work because they are feeling better means that they are back helping all of us with the day-to-day work that needs to be done.”

The updated guidance reduces the recommended time in isolation for those in the general population with COVID-19 from ten to five days, if asymptomatic on day five, followed by an additional five days wearing a mask when around others. This change is based on data showing that the majority of COVID-19 transmission occurs early in the course of illness, according to the CDPHE.

People who live or work in residential or congregate living settings should continue to follow the isolation and quarantine guidance for their setting to mitigate the risk of transmission within the facility, the CDPHE said in a news release.

The governor also urge Coloradans to get tested if they're planning to travel for the New Year festivities. To find a testing site near you, click here .

On masking and a return to school for kids as the highly transmissible omicron variant continues to sprea,d Polis touted the state's program to distribute masks in schools and encouraged school districts to sign up if they hadn't already done so.

Polis said so far, Colorado has distributed more than 40 million surgical masks, more than 7.5 million KN95s, and more than 4 million child size masks.

"In 2022, the state will continue distributing kids’s red, green, black and blue masks that display the Colorado logo to schools. An additional 3 million kid-sized masks have already been allocated to schools for January for the start of the spring semester," a news release states.

You can view the full news conference in the player below.

Gov. Polis provides update on COVID-19 in Colorado as the omicron variant, which now accounts for 91% of all cases, continues to spread

Tuesday, December 28

8:17 p.m. | Glenwood Springs implements city-wide mask order

The city of Glenwood Springs has implemented a city-wide mask order for everyone two-years-old and older. The order applies when entering, inside, or moving within any public indoor space within the city limits.

The order will take effect at 12:01 a.m. Dec. 29 and will remain in effect until further notice, according to city officials. The order will be reevaluated in January 2022.

Officials say the mask mandate is meant to help reduce community transmission of COVID-19. In Garfield County, the test positivity doubled in the last week from roughly 8% to 16%, according to the city.

7:20 p.m. | Latest coronavirus data

Here's the latest COVID-19 data from the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment.

902,783 cases (+6,380)

50,317 hospitalized (+111)

64 counties (+0)

4,298,115 people tested (+9,560)

14,053,165 test encounters (+34,150)

10,169 deaths among cases (+92)

10,475 deaths due to COVID-19 (+14)

7,165 outbreaks (+25)

The latest hospital data show 1,140 beds in use by patients with confirmed or suspected cases of COVID-19. Colorado’s seven-day average positivity rate was 13.97%. The state’s goal is to remain below 5%.

As of Tuesday , 4,210,862 people have received at least one dose of the vaccine in Colorado and 3,797,614 have been fully vaccinated.

4:05 p.m. | 7 Weld County residents test positive for omicron variant

Seven Weld County residents have tested positive for the omicron variant. According to the Weld County Health Department, the patients range in age from seven months to 78 years old. The cases were identified in various cities and towns across the county, including Windsor, Greely/Evans, Dacono and Milliken.

1:27 p.m. | Vail Resorts mandates masks on gondolas

Vail Resorts will require the wearing of masks for guests and employees starting tomorrow "due to the recent spike of the COVID-19 Omicron variant" in Colorado, officials announced via Twitter this afternoon.

9:50 a.m. | Denver, other metro area counties extend mask mandates as omicron spreads in Colorado

Residents in Denver and five other metro area counties will need to continue wearing masks in indoor public settings as the omicron variant of the novel coronavirus continues to rapidly spread across the state, officials with the Metro Denver Partnership for Health said Tuesday morning..

Denver’s “max or vax” mandate, which was set to expire on Monday, will be extended at least through Feb. 3, 2022. The public health order requires face coverings in Denver for everyone age 2 and older.

The extension for local businesses and venues that want to require vaccine passports in lieu of masks before entry will also be extended, city officials said in a news release.

Denver saw its one-week average positivity rate drop to below 5% when Hancock reinstated the mask mandate on Nov. 24 , city officials said, but it has quickly started to rise in the last two weeks with cases more than doubling in just the last week alone to 556 per 100,000 people for the week ending Dec. 24.

Hospitalizations are also expected to continue to increase as community transmission of the Omicron variant becomes prevalent, officials said.

Adams, Arapahoe , Boulder , Broomfield , and Jefferson counties are also extending their mask mandates, though their approach to when those mandates could be rescinded differs by county. Boulder and Jefferson counties, for example, will let case counts instead of calendar dates decide when masks will no longer be needed in indoor public settings.

Federal, state and local public health officials continue to urge the public to get vaccinated against COVID-19 and get a booster if you're now eligible to do so, as a third dose of the COVID-19 vaccine offered the highest level of protection both against infection and severe disease.

Read the full story here .

Monday, December 27

7:11 p.m. | Latest coronavirus data

Here's the latest COVID-19 data from the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment.

896,403 cases (+10,153)

50,206 hospitalized (+60)

64 counties (+0)

4,288,555 people tested (+21,961)

14,019,015 test encounters (+100,016)

10,077 deaths among cases (+3)

10,461 deaths due to COVID-19 (+78)

7,140 outbreaks (+8)

The latest hospital data show 1,083 beds in use by patients with confirmed or suspected cases of COVID-19. Colorado’s seven-day average positivity rate was 12.58%. The state’s goal is to remain below 5%.

As of Tuesda y y , 4,206,108 people have received at least one dose of the vaccine in Colorado and 3,793,549 have been fully vaccinated.

10:02 a.m. | Nine cases of the omicron variant detected in Larimer County, health officials say

Nine cases of the omicron variant of the novel coronavirus have been detected in Larimer County, local health officials announced Monday. The cases range in age from 18 to 57 years old.

Last week, the Larimer County Department of Health and Environment reported that the omicron variant was detected in wastewater throughout the county, officials said.

"This, along with positive cases, indicates that the omicron variant is spreading in Larimer County," health officials said in a news release.

LCDHE would like to remind residents that vaccination and booster doses against COVID-19 remains the most important step that individuals can take for their own health and the health of their community. Vaccinated and boosted individuals who do get the virus are best equipped to avoid the worst outcomes, including severe illness, hospitalization and death.

Health officials also encourage residents to get tested right away if they have symptoms. They also recommend rapid testing, even without symptoms, just before gathering with others. Anyone who tests positive should isolate themselves away from others right away.

