ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

With more snow in Portland area, officials urge travel caution

By Jim Redden
The Times
The Times
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2O9zh9_0dWoDPtI00 Some government offices in northwest Oregon are closed all day, while others will open two hours late.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XmckN_0dWoDPtI00 Northwest Oregon awoke to more snow on the ground on Monday morning, Dec. 27.

Daytime temperatures were warm enough Sunday, Dec. 26, that much of the snow and ice on roadways and paved paths melted before the sun set in most parts of the Portland area. But forecasters expect temperatures to remain below freezing Monday — and more snow could be on the way Monday night.

Government officials in Oregon urged travel caution Monday morning after about an inch of snow fell on the Willamette Valley floor overnight.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Vz4g4_0dWoDPtI00 TriMet said most some buses may be delayed.

Some government offices in the region are closed Monday, with others opening late.

Snow was expected to taper off Monday morning, with possible flurries later in the day at higher altitudes.

Relief may come slowly to the region. While daytime high temperatures are expected to rise slightly Tuesday, Dec. 28, Pamplin Media Group partner KOIN 6 News has a Portland forecast of 33 degrees — hardly warm enough for significant melting, and any areas that do see melting will re-freeze as temperatures drop back into the 20s overnight.

The forecast Wednesday, Dec. 29, calls for temperatures to remain below freezing again.

On Thursday, Dec. 30, KOIN forecasts a high temperature of 35 degrees and a possibility of rain, which could speed up melting. However, temperatures are expected to fall back below freezing that night and remain there until at least Saturday, Jan. 1, or Sunday, Jan. 2. That could significantly complicate New Year's Eve travel plans.

For a full list of closures, go to FlashAlert.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0354IF_0dWoDPtI00

Here are some of the latest development from the snowstorm that started the day after Christmas:

TriMet service

TriMet crews chained buses to deal with the snow and ice. That means buses will not go any faster than 25 mph, so passengers should be prepared to wait a little bit — dress warmly and budget for extra time.

TriMet will also continue to provide free rides to anyone who is going to a warming shelter.

MAX trains are moving normally, but the possibility of ice freezing on the power lines is always a winter concern.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Ob5bH_0dWoDPtI00

Transportation departments

The snow and cold is expected to be an issue all week.

A spokesperson for the Oregon Department of Transportation said with current conditions, there will be a lot of water on the roads and black ice will be an issue when it freezes.

When asked what areas drivers should be wary of, David House with ODOT said "every area."

The department is focusing on busy highways, bridges and overpasses.

"No matter how you get around, whether by car or by foot, bicycle, bus, give yourself extra time," said House. "Expect slippery conditions just getting to your car, getting to the bus stop."

People should allow themselves extra time while traveling, even if they're walking.

Many roads were closed for hours on Sunday. Icy conditions shut down parts of Highway 26, and Highway 6 was closed after ice led to numerous cars going off the road into ditches.

While Portland Bureau of Transportation crews and others across the region laid down de-icer on major roads on Sunday, it will take some time to clear roads Monday, and with temperatures not expected to get above freezing, side streets and driveways will likely remain snowbound throughout the day.

Drivers should exercise particular caution going over bridges or beneath underpasses, where melted snow and ice may re-freeze and create slick spots.

Emergency shelters

Multnomah County opened a fifth warming shelter on Sunday and was considering opening the Oregon Convention Center as a sixth on Monday.

Washington County and Clackamas County also activate severe weather shelters when temperatures are near or below freezing.

The most current information about locations can be found at by calling 2-1-1 or visiting this website .

Government offices

State of Oregon buildings in Portland will open two hours late.

Washington County government offices will be closed Monday, although those associated with the Circuit Court will be accessible.

All city and library buildings in Beaverton will open at noon.

City of Tualatin buildings are opening two hours late.

Tigard-Tualatin School District offices and all buildings will open two hours late.

Scappoose School District facilities are closed and all practices are canceled.

Editor's note: This is a developing story and will be updated when more information is available. KOIN News 6 , a news partner of Pamplin Media Group, contributed to this story.

{loadposition sub-article-02}

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Portland Tribune

2021 IN REVIEW: Climate change affects Washington County, too

A deadly heat wave claimed lives in Washington County, while the Bootleg Fire grabbed national headlines. The pandemic isn't the only global event that shaped the course of 2021 here in Oregon. Climate change driven by greenhouse gas emissions — especially carbon dioxide and methane, which together account for 90%...
The Times

2021 IN REVIEW: Police shooting sparked riot in Tigard

Jacob Macduff was shot and killed while apparently having a mental breakdown. Investigators say he had a knife.While Jan. 6, 2021, is a date that will be remembered for years to come in the United States, far from the halls of the U.S. Capitol, a local tragedy played out in an apartment complex parking lot in Tigard, Oregon. That afternoon, his roommate and ex-girlfriend told The Times, Jacob Macduff's deteriorating mental health had taken a serious turn for the worst. Macduff lived with bipolar disorder and was known to experience manic episodes. While she had reached out to Tigard police...
TIGARD, OR
The Times

2021 IN REVIEW: Washington County chambers clash

Attempts to move the Hillsboro and Beaverton Area Chambers of Commerce closer together backfired.A bizarre business drama played out over the course of several months in 2021, as local chambers of commerce got together, broke apart, rebranded and recriminated. In February, the Beaverton Area Chamber of Commerce and the Hillsboro Chamber of Commerce made a surprise announcement: Following the departure of longtime Beaverton Area Chamber chief executive Lorraine Clarno in late 2020, instead of hiring its own replacement for Clarno, the chamber would instead share leadership with the Hillsboro Chamber of Commerce, beginning in March. From the outset, there were...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Portland, OR
State
Oregon State
Local
Oregon Government
Portland, OR
Government
City
Beaverton, OR
The Times

2021 IN REVIEW: Aloha commissioner sways Washington County board

Newly elected Nafisa Fai won majority support for stricter measures to limit tobacco sales.She's been on the Washington County commission for less than a year, but Nafisa Fai isn't waiting around to make her mark in county government. Fai ran for county commissioner last year, after incumbent Dick Schouten chose to run for a seat in the Oregon Senate rather than seek re-election. At the time, Fai, an Aloha resident, touted her background in public health and community work — among other endeavors, she was one of Gov. Kate Brown's appointees to an advisory committee for the Oregon Health Authority's...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR
The Times

2021 IN REVIEW: Beaverton school board race makes national news

Conservative challenger Jeanette Schade lost by a wide margin, but she scored an appearance on 'Fox & Friends.'While the results were never in much doubt, the school board races in Beaverton were among the highest-profile elections in Oregon this past May. Instructional time was an issue in the Beaverton School District, as it was virtually everywhere. Schools had opened the year in "comprehensive distance learning," switching over to a hybrid model earlier in the spring. But the focus of the school board elections in Beaverton was on the school district's teachings — real or fictitious — around race and gender....
BEAVERTON, OR
The Times

2021 IN REVIEW: Transformative times for WashCo schools

K-12 schools are almost back to normal after a tumultuous year. Getting there has been a journey.While the pandemic has affected nearly every aspect of nearly every Oregonian's life, perhaps in no sphere has it had a more pronounced, wide-ranging effect than in schools. Students began 2021 in "comprehensive distance learning." Campuses remained shut, classroom desks and equipment still gathering dust, bleachers silent and empty. It had been that way since March 2020, and it remained that way until this past March and April. K-12 schools shifted into "hybrid learning" in the spring, with the winter surge ebbing and the...
BEAVERTON, OR
The Times

2021 IN REVIEW: Publisher Christine Moore leaves a legacy

The Times' longtime leader, who died in June, was community-minded and dedicated to her craft for decades.It's a maxim that journalists, who are dedicated to reporting stories, never want to "become the story." But for a community newspaper like The Times, our place in the community cannot always be separated from our role as newsgatherers rather than newsmakers. That was the case this past June, when longtime publisher and Pamplin Media Group advertising director Christine Moore died after a battle with cancer. Moore had worked for Pamplin Media Group for 20 years, rising through the ranks from Westside sales manager...
TUALATIN, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Emergency Shelters#Oregon House#Temperature#Power Lines#Extreme Weather#Pamplin Media Group#Koin 6 News#Flashalert
The Times

Omicron variant has a grip on hospitals, state concerns

Legislative session could be delayed as Oregon wrestles with rising COVID casesThe fast-spreading omicron variant of COVID-19 is pushing new cases up in Oregon, though not as steeply as other parts of the nation. Weekly new cases of COVID-19 in Oregon were up 25% Monday, Dec. 27, compared to a week ago, according to the Oregon Health Authority. That's a big jump for the state, but less than the more than 60% increase nationwide. The report comes as the world approaches the two-year anniversary on Friday, Dec. 31, of the first report of COVID-19 in Wuhan, China. To date,...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Times

Sunday snow sparks fun, few problems

A Winter Storm Warning is in effect through 4 a.m. Monday with the most snow at the higher elevations.The Portland region woke up Sunday to a light dusting of snow with more expected in coming days. A winter storm warning is in effect through 4 a.m. Monday. Light traces of snow had fallen in downtown by the early morning hours of Dec. 26 with more at the higher elevations. Waves of additional snow were forecast through the day and night. One to three inches of snow is forecast in the Willamette Valley. Temperatures were expected to remain at or...
PORTLAND, OR
The Times

Herman: State should invest in caregiving workforce

Miki Herman of Northeast Portland is the interim chief executive officer at Portland's Albertina Kerr Centers.The human services sector is facing a historic workforce shortage of frontline caregivers. The impact of COVID-19 has pushed our statewide system of care past the breaking point. If Oregon doesn't take immediate action, it's poised for failure and collapse. Insufficient reimbursement rates from the state and private health insurance payers have created an ongoing struggle for human services providers to recruit and retain qualified staff, especially Child and Family Therapists, who deal with children's mental health, and Direct Support Professionals, who provide 24/7 essential...
PORTLAND, OR
The Times

Infrastructure package pumps money into Oregon's drinking water

The Beaver State is slated to receive more than $92 million in 2022 for clean drinking water projects. Oregon is expected in 2022 to receive a total of $92,079,000 in federal funding from the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, which was signed into law last month. The bipartisan effort — championed by President Joe Biden, who made it one of his top legislative priorities in his first year in office — earmarks more than $50 billion toward strengthening crucial water infrastructure projects. That includes: • $20+ billion for safe drinking water. • $15 billion in dedicated funding to replace...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Travel
Portland Tribune

Washington County lends hand up to Afghan refugees

Officials dropped off almost 1 ton of food at the Muslim Educational Trust in Tigard. The Washington County Sheriff's Office, the District Attorney's Office and multiple county departments recently completed a weeks-long food drive to collect items needed by Afghan refugees coming into the Portland area. When all was said...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR
The Times

Washington County family wins two Oregon Farm Bureau awards

Jacque Duyck Jones won the 2021 County Farm Bureau Woman Award, while her father, Larry Duyck, was also honored.A Washington County family farm brought home a pair of individual awards at the Oregon Farm Bureau Convention earlier this month. Jacque Duyck Jones won the 2021 County Farm Bureau Woman Award, while her father Larry Duyck won the Oregon Farm Bureau Distinguished Service Award. "I'm the fourth generation on our family farm in Roy. I've worked every summer of my life, except one teaching summer camp in South Korea. Even when I was teaching full-time, I would still work for the...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR
The Times

Oregon governor extends pandemic emergency declaration

Kate Brown says the step is required to prepare for a surge in the omicron variant; she rescinded most others in June.Gov. Kate Brown has extended a declaration of emergency as the omicron variant emerges in the coronavirus pandemic. The latest order will remain in effect through June 30, 2022 — more than two years after the first one, at the onset of the pandemic in March 2020 — unless rescinded or extended. Brown said in a statement released Tuesday, Dec. 21, that the extension was necessary to allow for flexibility in the response to a surge of cases and...
OREGON STATE
The Times

Upgrades planned at Gaston wildlife refuge

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service is adding recreational opportunities to the Wapato Lake National Wildlife RefugeThe U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service is asking for input on a plan to expand recreational opportunities at the Wapato Lake National Wildlife Refuge in Gaston. A drafted proposal includes a new 3.35-mile hiking trail, a 30-acre area of high ground for wildlife observation, an outdoor classroom and photo blinds or elevated platform for wildlife photography. The lake attracts a variety of wading birds, such as great blue herons. According to the drafted plan, the Fish and Wildlife Service is working to restore native plant...
The Times

Kathryn Harrington accused of 'explosive tendencies' toward staff

Washington County paid out over $70,000 to settle with the county chair's former chief of staff this fall.A KOIN 6 News investigation found Washington County is paying out thousands of dollars after its top elected leader, Kathryn Harrington, is accused of creating a "toxic work environment." Documents obtained by KOIN 6 News, and also reviewed by Pamplin Media Group, from Harrington's time as Washington County chair as well as her previous tenure on the Metro Council allege that Harrington shouted at, insulted and in some cases humiliated employees in front of colleagues. Harrington's alleged behavior escalated to the point where,...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR
The Times

Forecast: Another big COVID wave could hit in January

Gov. Kate Brown 'calling on 1 million Oregonians to step up and get a booster shot.' Doctors say surge may not be severeThe new omicron variant of COVID-19 will sweep into Oregon over the next two to four weeks, setting new records for infections and filling hospitals beyond capacity. "We're in a race against the clock," Gov. Kate Brown said during a Friday afternoon, Dec. 17, press call. The sixth wave of new infections comes as Oregon was slowly recovering from the delta surge that began last July and peaked in early September. A forecast released by the Oregon...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Times

Wyden: Outdoor recreation doesnâ€™t need all that red tape

U.S. Sen. Ron Wyden, a Portland Democrat, has represented Oregon in the Senate since 1996. Wyden represented Oregon's 3rd Congressional District from 1981 to 1996.In Oregon, recreation and the outdoors are as synonymous as partridges and pear trees. Our state's natural treasures are a year-round gift deeply rooted in our DNA as Oregonians. Oregon's coast, rivers, forests and mountains provide us with the good fortune to marvel at their splendor in the winter, spring, summer and fall. And Oregon's total package of unmatched outdoors opportunities also ensures the state can offer residents and visitors alike an unmatched mix of chances...
PORTLAND, OR
The Times

The Times

Tigard, OR
49
Followers
955
Post
5K+
Views
ABOUT

The Times’ local coverage includes news, entertainment, opinions, sports, classifieds and more. It is viewed by more than 25,000 readers on a weekly basis.​

 http://www.tigardtimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy