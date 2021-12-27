Carjacking suspect arrested after police chase

Two people were arrested on Thursday after stealing a car and leading police on a chase through fields.

The incident started on December 23rd at around 11 p.m. in the 200 block of Chiapas Avenue. According to the Bakersfield Police Department, a man was sitting in his vehicle in front of his house when a man came up to him and ordered him out of the car at gunpoint. The suspect then fled in the vehicle.

A short time after that, police spotted the stolen vehicle in Buttonwillow. The suspect attempted to evade officers by driving through farm fields. However, the vehicle became disabled and the suspect, as well as a female passenger attempted to flee on foot.

They were eventually apprehended with the help of the Kern County Sheriff's Office.

The driver, Ryan McGovran (28) of Visalia, and the passenger Deanna Jones (27) of Tulare were arrested for conspiracy to commit carjacking, carjacking, possession of stolen property and resisting/delaying officers. McGovran has an additional charge of assault with a firearm.

A loaded firearm was recovered.

Anyone with information regarding this case is encouraged to call the Bakersfield Police Department at (661) 327-7111.