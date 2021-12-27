ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
DABC reports surge in sales leading to Christmas

By Ben Winslow
FOX 13 News
 3 days ago
Utah's Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control has reported a surge in sales the week leading up to Christmas.

Sales figures provided to FOX 13 show that in the five days leading up to the Christmas holiday, the DABC took in $16.3 million. That's a significant boost over the $15 million the agency reported last year, and the $15.5 million it took in back in fiscal year 2020 (leading into the COVID-19 pandemic).

The DABC reported $9 million in sales in the days leading up to Thanksgiving . Sales from state-controlled liquor goes to public safety, school lunches for children in need and the state's general fund.

Headed into the New Year's holiday, the DABC is still grappling with supply chain issues that will lead to some champagne rationing this year . The DABC is limiting purchases of Dom Perignon and Moet Imperial to one bottle per customer.

