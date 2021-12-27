ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Killer Mike's Barbershop Vandalized with Graffiti

TMZ.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKiller Mike's Atlanta barbershop has been vandalized -- it's a graffiti-riddled mess with a muddled message -- but Mike's message is clear ... the person who did this needs help. Mike posted a pic of his shop, and it is covered in the...

www.tmz.com

Comments / 92

Mike Constantine
3d ago

Wow, I'm sorry for the vandalism to his property but it looks like it could be easily cleaned up and repaired, He can easily recover from this! I would like to see articles on all the poor people had their businesses burned and looted and destroyed during the riots, Who lost their livelihoods and can't recover!

Reply(15)
23
Susan Duncan
3d ago

there is a new law now we can't do get help for me them I have a bother that's needs help and my family has called everyone to see if we can get him help they told us if he don't what it there is nothing we can do I'm so afraid that someone's going to end up hurting him really bad He's talking to himself he won't take care of himself He's living on the street and they told us that we cannot do anything unless he needs wants to help with these new laws there's nothing we can do

Reply(6)
4
Related
HipHopDX.com

Killer Mike Provides Barbershop Update After Conspiracy Theorist Vandal Destroys Storefront

Atlanta, GA – Several members of the Atlanta community have rallied around Killer Mike and his wife after their SWAG barbershop was defaced with spray paint by a known conspiracy theorist identified as “Druce Wayne.” Two days after the crime took place, SWAG had a fresh coat of red paint and looked as good as it did prior to the graffiti — if not better.
ATLANTA, GA
thisis50.com

Young Roddy and Killer Mike Trade Bars On New Single “Amen”

Babygrande Records releases the first-time collaboration between Young Roddy and Killer Mike, two of the South’s most prolific rappers. On his latest single, “Amen,” Young Roddy links up with Killer Mike, serving up the second single off of his forthcoming album, “Never Question God.” With “Amen,” Roddy steps away from the soulful sample driven production the Jet Life co-founder is known for. On this track, Roddy dives head first into an unrelenting trap beat. Roddy’s delivery and energy, not to mention his beat selection, perfectly set up Killer Mike to put down a stellar verse that fans of his solo catalog and fans of his Run the Jewels catalog will both appreciate. The one-two punch they produce on the track is uncanny, especially given that it is their first time working together.
MUSIC
HipHopDX.com

NY Drill Rapper Rookie Kay Flock Charged With Barbershop Murder In Harlem

Harlem, NY – Aspiring New York drill rapper Kay Flock has reportedly been charged with the barbershop murder of a 24-year-old Harlem man. According to The Daily News, 18-year-old Kevin Perez was taken into custody on Thursday (December 23) for killing Oscar Hernandez who was waiting for a haircut on the morning of December 16. Police say Perez walked by the open door and asked what Hernandez was looking at before chaos ensued.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kurt Cobain
Person
Killer Mike
Person
Dave Grohl
Fox News

Beyonce’s mom, Tina Knowles, says Jussie Smollett should be treated ‘with compassion’ during sentencing

Tina Knowles, the mother of superstar Beyonce, believes Jussie Smollett should be treated with "compassion" during his sentencing. The actor was convicted of five counts of disorderly conduct for lying to Chicago police about being the victim of a racist, anti-gay attack near his home in downtown Chicago. The 39-year-old maintains his innocence, and his attorney has said he will appeal the verdict.
CHICAGO, IL
Fox News

Former child actor Jonshel Alexander shot dead

Jonshel Alexander, a onetime child actor who played a supporting role in the 2012 Oscar-nominated film "Beasts of the Southern Wild," was killed in a weekend shooting in her native Louisiana. She was 22. Police said Alexander and a man were shot inside a vehicle Saturday in New Orleans and...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vandalism#Graffiti#Okc
TMZ.com

Cops Say Lawrence Taylor Failed To Reveal He Was Living In Hotel For Months

Cops say Lawrence Taylor was arrested because he had been living in a hotel for months -- but failed to reveal that to law enforcement despite being required to do so. It's all spelled out in new police documents, obtained by TMZ Sports, in which cops say the NFL legend committed a huge no-no after he failed to inform them that he had left his permanently registered address back in April.
NFL
The Stranger

When Gomer Pyle Married Rock Hudson

Oh sure, Seattle’s had its share of cute weddings, but the cutest — one four decades in the making — is the 2013 union of Jim Nabors and Stan Cadwallader at the Fairmont Olympic Hotel downtown. One was a TV star, the other a firefighter, and they’d managed to keep their relationship out of the public eye for 38 years.
SEATTLE, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
blackchronicle.com

Parking Lot Karen Arrested After Pulling Gun Over Parking Space

In today’s episode of Karen Thug Life, a Corpus Christi, Texas, woman has been arrested after she was caught on video pulling her gun on someone during a dispute over a parking spot. Naturally, people are going to get the urge to refer to this one as “Parking Lot Karen,” but maybe “Karen” isn’t the right term for a woman like this. Maybe it’s time we stop giving cutsie names to white women (or white-adjacent women) who prove themselves to be violent and dangerous. Besides, most Karens tend to get the police to do their gun pulling for them.
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
The Independent

White man charged after mother calls police on Black parking attendant: ‘Thought I was going to have a typical Karen moment’

A Tennessee man has been charged with assault after a video of him and his mother having an altercation with a worker in a car park went viral on social media. The incident took place on 27 November at the River House apartment complex, where Johnny Martinez, an employee with a booting company who was checking cars for permits, was allegedly attacked by Edward Brennan, reported The Daily Beast.Mr Brennan allegedly took a swing at Mr Martinez because he refused to show his identification documents, according to an arrest warrant filed by the Nashville metro police on 2 December.“A...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Remains found in search for NFL star’s missing girlfriend

Police searching for the girlfriend of former NFL player Kevin Ware, who has been missing since April, have found human remains. As The New York Post reports, Taylor Pomaski disappeared after a house party on 25 April, which led to Mr Ware being named a suspect in the following months. The 41-year-old is a former tight end, having most notably played for the San Francisco 49ers during his spell in the National Football League.The house party in question took place at the Texas home that Mr Ware and Ms Pomaski shared. While no charges were filed against Mr Ware, he...
NFL
Vibe

Lil Wayne Allegedly Threatens Bodyguard With AR-15 Over Leaked Photos

Lil Wayne may have potentially landed himself in hot water with law enforcement yet again, following reports that the rap star allegedly threatened one of his bodyguards with an assault-rifle this past weekend. According to TMZ, police were called to Wayne’s home by a bodyguard who accused the rapper of threatening him with an AR-15 during an altercation between the two at his Hidden Hills home in California. Apparently, the altercation occurred after Weezy accused the bodyguard of leaking photos he had taken of him without his consent to the media, ordering him to leave the residence immediately. However, when...
CELEBRITIES
TheDailyBeast

‘Loudest Mouth’: Widow of Crash Victim Lashes Out at Kim Kardashian

The widow of a man killed by a truck driver that was later sentenced to over 100 years in prison expressed frustration over Kim Kardashian weighing in on the case to her millions of followers. On Tuesday, Kardashian tweeted about taking a “deep dive” into the sentencing of Rogel Aguilera-Mederos, a Cuban immigrant convicted of 42 counts, including vehicular homicide, following the 2019 crash on a Colorado highway. Aguilera-Mederos was sentenced to 110 years in prison. Kardashian called on Colorado Governor Jared Polis to commute Aguilera-Mederos’ sentence.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy