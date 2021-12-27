Killer Mike's Barbershop Vandalized with Graffiti

Babygrande Records releases the first-time collaboration between Young Roddy and Killer Mike, two of the South’s most prolific rappers. On his latest single, “Amen,” Young Roddy links up with Killer Mike, serving up the second single off of his forthcoming album, “Never Question God.” With “Amen,” Roddy steps away from the soulful sample driven production the Jet Life co-founder is known for. On this track, Roddy dives head first into an unrelenting trap beat. Roddy’s delivery and energy, not to mention his beat selection, perfectly set up Killer Mike to put down a stellar verse that fans of his solo catalog and fans of his Run the Jewels catalog will both appreciate. The one-two punch they produce on the track is uncanny, especially given that it is their first time working together.

