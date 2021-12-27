ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Olivia Colman on ‘Landscapers,’ the Stranger Than Fiction True Story, and Paul King's ‘Wonka’

By Christina Radish
Cover picture for the article[Editor’s note: The following contains some spoilers for Landscapers.]. From creator/writer Ed Sinclair and director Will Sharpe (The Electrical Life of Louis Wain), the four-episode limited series Landscapers explores the love story of Christopher (David Thewlis) and Susan Edwards (Olivia Colman) and the bizarre real life events that ultimately led to...

Popculture

Forgotten Julia Roberts Movie Is a Big Hit on Netflix

Julia Roberts can still draw a crowd, especially on Netflix. The beloved star appears in six movies on the streaming platform, including the 1998 drama Stepmom. The film, co-starring Susan Sarandon, was posted on Netflix on Dec. 1. As of this writing, Stepmom holds the number eight position on Netflix's Top 10 movies in the U.S. chart.
Popculture

An Infamous Tom Hanks Flop Is Exiting Netflix Soon

Director Lana Wachowski is back at the box office next week with The Matrix Resurrections next week, which will definitely send people down a rabbit hole of her past work. However, you might want to catch the 2013 drama Cloud Atlas, an infamous but ambitious flop, before it leaves Netflix on Jan. 31. Starring Tom Hanks, Halle Berry, Hugh Grant, and Hugo Weaving, Cloud Atlas tells the story of reincarnation, with souls traveling through different moments in time and showing how an act of kindness can have a ripple effect through history and the universe.
uticaphoenix.net

Olivia Colman, Dakota Johnson and Jessie Buckley Celebrate ‘The Lost

December brings the end of another great year of immense talent on Netflix, and to celebrate, we bring you issue 6 of Queue, Netflix’s print publication that shares the story behind the story. Our final issue of the year showcases the buzzworthy films coming out of a fantastic festival season as well as the most talked-about new series.
The Independent

Olivia Colman jokes she improvised a scene in The Lost Daughter to flirt with Paul Mescal

Olivia Colman has joked that she created a scene in The Lost Daughter so that she would have the chance to flirt with Paul Mescal.The Oscar-winner stars opposite Mescal in the recently released drama, which is directed by Maggie Gyllenhaal.Mescal, 25, rose to fame in the BBC adaptation of Sally Rooney’s novel Normal People. The actor won an Emmy nomination for his role as the sensitive teenager Connell. In an interview with The Sun, per the Huffington Post, Colman said she was “a bit giddy” meeting Mescal. The 47-year-old added she couldn’t look him in the eye when they...
wearemoviegeeks.com

THE LOST DAUGHTER – Review

Olivia Colman gives a gripping, multi-layered performance as an enigmatic middle-aged woman, who seems haunted by her past, in the tense drama THE LOST DAUGHTER. THE LOST DAUGHTER is the directorial debut of Maggie Gyllenhaal, and her decision to cast Colman proves to be a brilliant one, as Colman’s remarkable performance makes the film.
interviewmagazine.com

Will Sharpe and Olivia Colman Have “Absolutely No Plan”

You may know the writer, director, and actor Will Sharpe from shows like FLOWERS and the BBC drama Giri/Haji—which earned him a BAFTA for best supporting actor in 2020—but it’s only recently that the 35-year-old English-Japanese multihyphenate is receiving acclaim for his off-camera skills. This fall, The Electrical Life of Louis Wain—a comedic drama directed by Sharpe and starring Benedict Cumberbatch and Claire Foy—was nominated for several British Independent Film awards. This month’s Landscapers, an HBO Max miniseries co-written and directed by Sharpe, is raking in the accolades for its inventive approach to dark comedy. Based on a true story, the series stars David Thewlis and Olivia Colman, a quirky but seemingly ordinary British couple who are caught with two dead bodies buried in their back garden. On the occasion of the show’s December premiere, Colman caught up with Sharpe to discuss childhood dreams, method acting, and future dinner-dates.
ClickOnDetroit.com

Q&A: Olivia Colman and Jessie Buckley on sharing Leda

NEW YORK – It’s not often that two actors inhabit the same role seamlessly in a movie. But in Maggie Gyllenhaal’s “The Lost Daughter,” Olivia Colman and Jessie Buckley play a woman in vastly different chapters in her life with a rare harmony. “The Lost...
L.A. Weekly

Olivia Colman Gives a Mother of a Performance in The Lost Daughter

Colman plays Leda Caruso, a literature professor from Boston who arrives at a Greek island resort with a plan to sit on the beach and work. When a large and boorish family from Queens, New York, whom the cabana boy (Paul Mescal) will describe as “bad people,” lays claim to the beach just in front of her chair, Leda’s face tenses. She refuses to move to another spot on their behalf, a stand that wins her the admiration of Nina (Dakota Johnson), a mother in the group whose increasingly fraught connection to her little girl will ignite Leda’s memories of her own years as a stressed mother to two daughters.
The Independent

The Lost Daughter review: Maggie Gyllenhaal and Olivia Colman embrace the thorniness of motherhood

Dir: Maggie Gyllenhaal. Starring: Olivia Colman, Dakota Johnson, Jessie Buckley, Peter Sarsgaard, Ed Harris. 15, 122 minutes.Olivia Colman makes even the most pedestrian emotions seem poetic. In The Lost Daughter, Maggie Gyllenhaal’s directorial debut, mild irritation is given the weight of grief – the cragged lines forming around a soured mouth. Her character Leda Caruso, a British academic who’s come to the Greek isle of Spetses with a suitcase full of books, has emerged from her foxhole of a rented apartment and the quiet company of its caretaker, Lyle (Ed Harris). Finally settled on her beach chair, ice cream...
CinemaBlend

12 Great Olivia Colman Movies And Shows And How To Watch Them

There are actors and actresses that find success with more dramatic roles and others who have impeccable comedic timing and make the most of their abilities. And then there is Olivia Colman, the Academy Award, Primetime Emmy, Golden Golden Globe winner who has managed to bounce between multiple genres and characters flawlessly throughout her career. I mean, we’re talking about the talented thespian who played very different members of the Royal family in The Crown and The Favourite in the same year.
The Independent

Superworm review: Olivia Colman-narrated tale proves the best presents come in small packages

Superworm is a charming addition to the animated adaptations of Axel Scheffler and Julia Donaldson’s children’s books that have become a BBC festive tradition, stretching back to The Gruffalo in 2009. The new film, as usual made by Martin Pope and Michael Rose, combines Donaldson’s pleasing rhymes and likeable characters with a story diverting enough to hold the grown-ups’ attention after a proper lunch. Superworm is a short book, written almost entirely in rhyming couplets, but here it is deftly expanded to last 25 minutes without losing its appeal. Other adaptations might be tempted to add lots of dialogue,...
imdb.com

Jessie Buckley Cuts the Cord of Repression as Olivia Colman’s Younger Self in ‘The Lost Daughter’

Debut writer-director Maggie Gyllenhaal takes big risks for her Elena Ferrante adaptation, “The Lost Daughter,” about a woman on holiday confronting her complicated years as a mother. The dark drama essentially balances two movies: one with Olivia Colman as present-day Leda, and another with Jessie Buckley as her younger self in extended flashback sequences. Exclusive to IndieWire, check out a Netflix featurette that includes interviews with Buckley, Colman, Gyllenhaal, and Peter Sarsgaard about fleshing out the younger half of the character.
