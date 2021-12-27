ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agriculture

The Supply Chain Story: A Year-End View

By Barry Parker
gcaptain.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAnecdotally, in the last weeks of 2021, the supply chain problems, encompassing a huge swath of issues, may be getting better. Containers seem to be moving out of port-side facilities more quickly, ie “dwell time” has been reduced. An important question is whether the increased attention from Washington, D.C. has helped,...

gcaptain.com

Comments / 0

