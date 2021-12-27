ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

1 dead, 4 injured in head-on crash southeast Charlotte

By Mike Andrews
 3 days ago

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – One person died and four others were taken to the hospital after a head-on crash in southeast Charlotte Sunday, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

Police said the crash happened around 6:47 p.m. on Dec. 26 in the 8900 block of Idlewild Road.

Authorities said the driver of a Toyota Corolla, identified as Narshinbhai Patel, was traveling northwest on Idlewild when he drove out of his lane and to the left into oncoming traffic, according to their initial investigation.

14-year-old shoots, injures officer near east Charlotte apartment complex, police say

Gamalier Navarro, the driver of an Infinity G35, was traveling southeast and attempted to serve left to avoid colliding with the Toyota, but the vehicles crashed head-on.

Lilaben Patel, the passenger in the Toyota, was pronounced dead on scene from her injuries sustained in the crash. Narshinbahi Patel was injured and taken to the hospital.

Navarro and two other passengers were also taken to the hospital with minor injuries, police said.

Patel was cited for misdemeanor death by vehicle and driving left of center, authorities said.

Navarro was cited for no operator’s license and a child seat violation.

CMPD said there were no know witnesses to the crash. Anyone with information or who may have witnessed the collision is asked to call Detective Pressley at 704-432-2169 extension 2 or Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

