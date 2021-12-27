ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dare County, NC

Dare County man arrested for double felony murder

By Kimberly Wooten
WNCT
WNCT
 3 days ago

MANTEO, N.C (WMCT) – Deputies with the Dare County Sheriff’s Office were called to assist Dare County Emergency Medical Services Sunday afternoon.

Upon arrival to the scene, deputies found Michael Berry aged 35 of Manteo deceased at the scene. During the course of the investigation, the Sheriff’s Office determined a homicide had occurred. The deputies found the suspect to be Jack Wise III aged 37 of Manteo and he was taken into custody.

The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation was called to assist with the scene.

Dare County Deputies contacted Currituck County Deputies and requested a search for Norwood Armstrong aged 68 of Manteo, that he was reported missing. Currituck Deputies located Mr. Armstrong in the woods of the Grandy area. He was deceased at the scene.

Dare County Deputies notified the District Attorney’s Office of the Investigation. Wise was charged with two counts of felony first-degree murder and is being held at the Dare County Dentition Center with no bond.

As the investigation continues, the Dare County Sheriff’s Office anticipates further charges against Wise.

