KNABLE COLUMN: Hello! I must be going!

It’s the title and repeated line of Walt Whitman’s poem. It’s also a pivotal scene in the favorite film of many English teachers about teaching with passion and gusto. I always imagined myself as a female Mr. Keating, albeit a bi-racial small Asian version with tattoos and a gold butterfly nose ring. As an imperfect teacher and human, I’ve crafted stories and weaved history together on demand for classrooms of 30-plus, stayed until 10 p.m. to run concession stands with butter-stained paper popcorn bags and sat in hallways with students to cry with them over their frustration with school, their confrontation with death in the midst of COVID-19 and gun violence, and their deep grief of loved ones, sometimes their own children, passing into eternity.
