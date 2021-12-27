ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. skier Mikaela Shiffrin tests positive for COVID-19

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAmerican skiing star Mikaela Shiffrin announced Monday that she has tested positive for COVID-19. The two-time Olympic gold medalist will miss this week's World Cup slalom...

Mikaela Shiffrin
