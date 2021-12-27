Virginia Tech men’s basketball in COVID-19 protocols; game against North Carolina postponed

The Virginia Tech men’s basketball program is in COVID-19 protocols, the school announced Monday.

The Hokies’ game against North Carolina, which was set for 7 p.m. Wednesday, will be rescheduled in accordance with the ACC’s policy. Their next game is scheduled for 4 p.m. Saturday at home against Pittsburgh.

Virginia Tech is following the protocols outlined within the ACC medical advisory report.

The Hokies (8-5, 0-2 ACC) were coming off a 76-65 loss at No. 2 Duke on Dec. 22. The Blue Devils, according to cbssports.com , are also dealing with COVID-19 issues. Duke’s games this week against Clemson on Wednesday and Notre Dame on Saturday have been postponed.

According to the report, the Blue Devils and their coaching staff are vaccinated, but multiple players tested positive this weekend after returning from Christmas break.

The postponement follows the University of Virginia’s football team canceling its trip to the Fenway Bowl because of COVID-19 concerns.