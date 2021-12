In case you hadn’t noticed, it seems like everybody from California to the East Coast is at least considering a move to the Austin area. A new study from Realtor.com supports that perception. A Realtor.com review of data from career platform LinkedIn puts Austin in the No. 1 position among the top 10 U.S. cities that job seekers are flocking to. No other Texas city made the list, as Realtor.com limited its ranking to no more than one metro area per state.

AUSTIN, TX ・ 3 DAYS AGO