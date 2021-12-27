How the Premier League can tackle Covid

Tottenham Hotspur play Crystal Palace on Boxing Day.

I wonder if the Premier League should follow the same approach as the Department for Education, which has asked former teachers to volunteer their services to help schools get through the current crisis arising out of teachers being absent due to Covid. Clubs could ask former players to volunteer their services to their old teams and the fixture backlog would be solved. I look forward to seeing John Barnes and Neil Ruddock adding some “weight” to my team, Liverpool.

John Atkinson

Wilby, Suffolk

Maybe it’s because it’s Christmas, but finally there was a Wordsearch (24 December) containing a majority of women authors. Can you keep it up in 2022? Here’s hoping.

Caroline Taylor

Cardiff

My nan used to signal time for bed by semi-discreetly taking off her corsets, then placing them in the oven of the fire range, so they would be warm the following morning (Letters, 26 December). Always worked.

Roy Shannon

Southport, Merseyside

Our young daughter asked: “Why is God called Peter?” “What do you mean?” came the reply. “When they read the Bible we say, ‘Thanks Peter God,’” she said.

Carole Coleman

Halifax, West Yorkshire

I wonder if any Guardian readers can help? How is it possible for a family to spend £2m on strawberries in one year (Dubai ruler’s divorce settlement reveals ‘truly opulent’ standard of living, 21 December)? It is giving me sleepless nights.

Brigid Keenan

Batcombe, Somerset

Many thanks for the music quiz of the year (26 December). Thank goodness you didn’t bore us with questions on classical music, folk or jazz.

Pete Bibby

Sheffield