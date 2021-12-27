ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Panthers send everyone home after “somewhat significant” number of positive COVID tests

By Josh Alper
NBC Sports
 3 days ago

The Panthers will not be working out of their team facility on Monday. Panthers head coach Matt Rhule said, via Darin Gantt of the...

profootballtalk.nbcsports.com

Comments / 0

Related
enstarz.com

Mystery Behind John Madden Cause of Death: Legendary NFL Hall of Fame Coach Dead at 85

The NFL confirmed that the legendary Hall of Fame coach and announcer, John Madden, passed away at the age of 85. In a press release, the National Football League announced his death Tuesday afternoon, December 28. Commissioner Roger Goodell said in a statement, "On behalf of the entire NFL family, we extend our condolences to Virginia, Mike, Joe, and their families."
NFL
On3.com

Panthers release quarterback after less than two months with team

Just a day after activating him from the COVID-19 list, Carolina Panthers quarterback Matt Barkley was released by the team on Wednesday, per Darin Gantt. Barkley was placed on the list Dec. 17. The 31-year-old former USC signal caller has yet to see the field since coming to Charlotte in November. In his NFL career, Barkley has played for the Philadelphia Eagles, Arizona Cardinals, Chicago Bears, San Francisco 49ers (practice squad), Cincinnati Bengals, Buffalo Bills and Tennessee Titans (practice squad).
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Panthers#Covid#Home#Buccaneers#American Football
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Public Health
NFL Teams
Carolina Panthers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Sports
NBC Sports

Cam Newton's comeback tour in Carolina hits snag

Less than two months after resurfacing with the Carolina Panthers, former New England Patriots quarterback Cam Newton looks to be done as the team's starter. Panthers head coach Matt Rhule announced Wednesday that Sam Darnold, who returned to the lineup in relief of Newton in a blowout loss to Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last weekend, will get the start against the New Orleans Saints in Week 17.
NFL
The Spun

Seahawks Have Made A Decision On Adrian Peterson

In early December, the Seattle Seahawks signed Adrian Peterson with the hope that he’d give their running game a boost. Unfortunately, he suffered a back injury in his first game with the team. The Seahawks thought Peterson would be able to return at some point this regular season. However,...
NFL
On3.com

Kellen Moore responds to rumors of head coaching interest

As the NFL gears up for the postseason, teams that are in no position to make a Super Bowl run might start to ponder who their next head coach will be. And with the Dallas Cowboys being one of the best teams in the NFL, it would come as no surprise if one or more of their coordinators saw a promotion in the offseason with another team.
NFL
Detroit Sports Nation

4 Candidates mentioned as Las Vegas Raiders next head coach

The Las Vegas Raiders will be hiring a new head coach to replace Jon Gruden and according to reports, four candidates are already in play. According to Aaron Wilson, the Raiders are expected to look at multiple head coaching candidates, including Todd Bowles, Leslie Frazier, Gus Bradley, Rich Bisaccia, according to league sources.
NFL
saturdaytradition.com

Another bowl game is called off due to COVID-19

There’s one less bowl game to watch now. Sources told Bruce Feldman of Fox Sports that the Holiday Bowl between UCLA and N.C. State is going to be canceled due to Covid issues on the Bruins’ side. Apparently the Bruins’ D-line has been hit pretty hard by the virus.
COLLEGE SPORTS
NBC Sports

Eagles bring back familiar face at running back after Sanders injury

With Miles Sanders on the shelf with a broken hand, the Eagles have brought back veteran Kerryon Johnson. The Eagles on Tuesday signed Johnson and offensive lineman Luke Juriga to their practice squad. Making room for Johnson and Juriga, the Eagles released kicker Matt McCrane from the practice squad and...
NFL
fullpresscoverage.com

Chicago Bears: Top Candidates To Replace Matt Nagy, Help Justin Fields

The Chicago Bears are likely to fire head coach Matt Nagy at the end of the season. Here are potential replacements who can also help Justin FIelds. The Chicago Bears are winding down another disappointing season. They own a 5-10 record with two games left. This Sunday, they host the New York Giants in their home finale. They’ll try to end their five-game home losing streak. They haven’t won a home game since Week 4 against the Detroit Lions.
NFL
The Spun

Ravens Get Discouraging Thursday News On Lamar Jackson

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson returned to practice on Wednesday, a sign that he was making progress in his recovery. Unfortunately, the latest update on his status is a bit concerning. Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic is reporting that Jackson was not participating in the portion of Thursday’s practice that...
NFL
The Spun

Vikings Announce New Decision On RB Dalvin Cook

The Minnesota Vikings are getting a huge boost to their offense ahead of Sunday night. On Wednesday, the team announced that running back Dalvin Cook has been activated off the COVID list. Cook is now eligible to return to the team to prepare for Minnesota’s game against the Packers on...
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy