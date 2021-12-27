ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sajid Javid: No further Covid restrictions in England before 2022

By Patrick Daly
The Independent
The Independent
The Health Secretary has said no further coronavirus restrictions will be introduced in England before the new year after ministers reviewed the latest data.

Sajid Javid said “people should remain cautious” and urged those marking the start of 2022 to consider testing themselves beforehand and to celebrate outside, with the Omicron variant growing so fast that it accounts for 90% of all new Covid-19 cases.

The decision not to impose restrictions beyond the Plan B measures already in place in England comes after Prime Minister Boris Johnson was briefed on the impact Christmas mixing had had on coronavirus infections and hospital admissions.

Mr Javid told broadcasters on Monday: “We look at the data on a daily basis – that hasn’t changed over the Christmas period.

“But there will be no further measures before the new year. Of course, people should remain cautious as we approach New Year’s celebrations.

“Take a lateral flow test if that makes sense, celebrate outside if you can, have some ventilation if you can.

“Please remain cautious and when we get into the new year, of course, we will see then whether we do need to take any further measures, but nothing more until then, at least.”

CNBC

Prime Minister Boris Johnson says at least one patient has died with the omicron Covid variant in the UK

LONDON — U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson confirmed Monday that at least one patient infected with the new omicron variant of Covid-19 has died in the country. "Sadly yes, omicron is producing hospitalizations and sadly at least one patient has been confirmed to have died with omicron," Johnson told reporters on a visit to a vaccination clinic near Paddington, London, according to Sky News.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Covid news – live: Wales loans England millions of lateral flow tests amid ‘worrying’ shortage before NYE

The Welsh government has been forced to intervene in England’s Covid test kit shortage, offering Westminster four million lateral flow devices (LFDs) as ministers scramble to secure supplies from around the world.Demand for the kits has risen since Boris Johnson advised people they could go ahead with Christmas and New Year’s Eve Plans, so long as they regularly test themselves to prevent spreading the highly transmissible Omicron variant.However, on Thursday morning – just a day before NYE – home delivery slots for lateral flow tests were unavailable on the gov.uk website, prompting health secretary Sajid Javid to tell MPs...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Sajid Javid hits out as Parkrun cancels events in Wales due to restrictions

Health Secretary Sajid Javid has said he “cannot see how restricting outdoor exercise is justified or proportionate” after Parkrun cancelled its running clubs in Wales because of the country’s coronavirus restrictions.Mr Javid hit out as he tweeted a statement from Parkrun, which outlined how restrictions in the UK would affect events going forward.So far, Parkrun has cancelled its free, 5k runs taking place in Wales, as restrictions there mean gatherings cannot happen if more than 50 people attend.In the statement, published on its website on December 22, Parkrun said: “With increasing uncertainty about impending restrictions and how they might impact...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Up to 90% of people in ICU ‘not boosted,’ says Boris Johnson

Up to 90 per cent of the people “currently ending up” in intensive care units (ICUs) have not received a Covid booster vaccine, Boris Johnson has said, as he urged people to get their third jabs.The prime minister used an official visit to a vaccine centre in Milton Keynes on Wednesday to admit that Omicron “continues to cause real problems”, while defending his decision not to impose new rules in England – unlike the other three UK nations – saying the Covid variant remains “obviously milder” than its predecessor Delta.“I’m sorry to say this but the overwhelming majority of...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Person
Sajid Javid
Person
Boris Johnson
The Independent

Mass Covid deaths and full intensive care units are likely ‘now history’ in UK, scientist claims

The mass fatalities and packed intensive care units marking the coronavirus pandemic’s first year will likely not be repeated in the UK as a result of Covid-19, a scientist advising the government has claimed.Professor Sir John Bell, regius professor of medicine at Oxford University, told The Independent that vaccines based on early iterations of the virus appear to have remained highly effective at protecting against severe disease and deaths from subsequent waves driven by new variants.“The horrific scenes that we saw a year ago – intensive care units being full, lots of people dying prematurely – that is now...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Public already have ‘clarity’ on Covid restrictions, Sajid Javid says, as question mark hangs over New Year

The public already have “clarity” over new Covid restrictions to tackle the omicron variant, the health secretary has said – amid uncertainty over what will happen after Christmas.Speaking on Thursday morning Sajid Javid said there would be no further announcements on restrictions this side of the holiday – but left the door open to measures going into the New Year.Mr Javid said government scientists were not yet clear on the extent to which omicron’s less severe disease compared to earlier Covid strains would mitigate against its increased transmissibility. “We know for example, if a much smaller percentage of people are...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Welsh Government comes to Westminster’s aid with four million Covid tests

The Welsh Government has come to the aid of Westminster by loaning England four million lateral flow tests, as ministers scramble to secure supplies from around the world.There has been a surge in demand for Covid-19 tests as people try to comply with advice to limit the spread of the Omicron variant by ensuring they do not have coronavirus before socialising.But by 9am on Thursday, home delivery slots for lateral flow tests were unavailable on the Gov.uk website.Pharmacies have also complained about patchy supplies of lateral flow kits.The Welsh Government has agreed to loan four million more tests to the NHS...
PUBLIC HEALTH
#England#Covid#Uk#Omicron
BBC

Covid-19: No guarantees on new restrictions - Sajid Javid

The health secretary has refused to rule out further Covid restrictions for England, as the Omicron variant spreads around the country. A further 12,133 Omicron cases have been confirmed in the UK, although the true number is likely to be far higher. Asked about possible new measures to slow the...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

All eligible adults offered Covid booster as 90% of over-12s get first dose

All eligible adults in England have been offered a Covid-19 booster vaccine, the government has said – apparently meeting the target announced by Boris Johnson earlier this month.In further good news for the vaccine programme 90 per cent of all adults aged over 12 have now had their first injection following a surge in demand .The NHS has dramatically stepped up its vaccination drive in the last few weeks in a bid to increase protection against the omicron wave, which is seeing record case numbers reported across the UK.To speed up the process the health service oversaw the opening of...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Telegraph

Covid testing in tatters as Sajid Javid blames huge surge in demand

Sajid Javid has told MPs there will be "no quick fix" to the growing Covid testing crisis, with officials warning that the system will be overwhelmed within days. On Wednesday, Mr Javid, the Health Secretary, privately admitted that there was a worldwide shortage of tests. Business leaders have warned of an effective New Year lockdown as workers unable to get tested are forced to stay at home.
WORLD
The Independent

Trust broken with the EU in row over Northern Ireland Protocol – Sefcovic

“London has breached a great deal of trust” with Europe the bloc’s chief negotiator has claimed.European Commission vice president Maros Sefcovic told German news website Der Spiegel that problems with the Northern Ireland Protocol – a way to maintain a free-flowing land border on the island of Ireland after Brexit – meant the UK “broke international law” in trying to get round the arrangement.But he said he is still confident that a compromise can be found between the two sides, although he admitted it will not be easy.Mr Sefcovic told Der Spiegel he is “pragmatic” about Foreign Secretary Liz...
POLITICS
NewsBreak
Health
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
The Independent

Calls for NHS staff to be given priority access to lateral flow tests

The Government is facing calls to give NHS staff priority for lateral flow tests amid a shortage.The Royal College of Nursing (RCN) and the British Medical Association (BMA) said health workers should come first when trying to access the rapid coronavirus tests in a bid to ease staffing issues.The BMA said there are more than 18,000 staff absent from acute hospital trusts in England either with Covid-19 or because they are self-isolating, adding it expected that figure to be much higher when the most recent data is published later this week.Being unable to get the tests means staff may...
HEALTH SERVICES
The Independent

Another new record reported for UK-wide coronavirus cases

A new record has been set for the daily number of coronavirus cases, as all four UK nations reported their figures for the first time since Christmas Eve.The UK Government said that a further 183,037 lab-confirmed Covid-19 cases had been recorded in the UK as of 9am on Wednesday.The total includes reported figures for Northern Ireland covering a five-day period.But the 138,287 figure for England was also the highest recorded.It comes as Boris Johnson’s Government is scrambling to secure supplies of Covid-19 tests.The Prime Minister earlier urged people to get swabbed before enjoying New Year celebrations.Ministers acknowledged a worldwide supply...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The US Sun

Covid restrictions ‘might not even be introduced in new year’ as Sajid Javid praises booster uptake to fight Omicron

COVID restrictions might not be introduced in the new year after the Health Secretary praised the booster uptake in the fight against the fast-spreading Omicron variant. Health chiefs along with the Prime Minister and the Health Secretary reportedly met today and agreed to wait another week to see the results of the vaccination programme.
WORLD
The Independent

Sturgeon accused of ‘indecision’ over isolation as Scotland hits new Covid high

Nicola Sturgeon has been accused of “indecision” after she failed to cut coronavirus isolation times for those with the virus in Scotland with the news coming as cases north of the border reached a new record high.The First Minister insisted consideration was being given to reducing the time people who had tested positive for Covid-19 had to remain in quarantine for, saying a decision on this would be made “in the next week”.Any changes would then come into force from January 5, with Ms Sturgeon confirming ministers were also considering if household contacts of someone with Covid needed to...
WORLD
The Independent

Voices: The anniversary of ‘getting Brexit done’ is more a wake than a celebration

I am generally in favour of birthday parties. But, with Brexit, which anniversary are we “celebrating”? This month is the first anniversary of the TCA (the UK-EU Trade and Cooperation Agreement: the “deal” concluded on Christmas Eve 2020). It is also the second birthday of “getting Brexit done”: the ineluctable consequence of the 2019 general election, which secured a parliamentary majority for the withdrawal agreement. For Brexit’s true believers, it is also a diamond jubilee: celebrating opposition to a national journey down a cul-de-sac, which began with talks to enter the European Economic Community 60 years ago.Is it a celebration...
U.K.
