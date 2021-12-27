ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

Virginia’s budding marijuana industry grew in 2021

By Richmond BizSense
RICHMOND, Va. — At the end of what was already a milestone year for marijuana in Virginia, a recent decision by state lawmakers could be seen as an early Christmas present for the state’s medical marijuana operators. The General Assembly’s Cannabis Oversight Commission, which oversees the implementation of marijuana legislation, voted in mid-December to recommend the launch of the recreational market be moved forward a year to January 2023. Initially, only the state’s already-licensed medical marijuana operators would be able to sell recreational marijuana — with other businesses able to get in on the action a year later. Read the full story on Richmond BizSense.

Richmond, VA
Richmond, VA
Virginia State
Richmond, VA
Richmond, VA
RICHMOND, VA
Read the latest Richmond, Virginia news and weather from WTVR CBS 6, updated throughout the day.

