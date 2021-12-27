NFL moves kickoff times for two Week 17 games

The NFL on Monday announced time changes for two games in Week 17.

The league flip-flopped the Los Angeles Rams-Baltimore and Carolina-New Orleans games, moving Rams-Ravens to 1 p.m. ET while making Panthers-Saints the 4:25 p.m. ET contest. Both games will remain on FOX.

Both games have playoff implications, with the Ravens (8-7) and Rams (11-4) both fighting to win their respective divisions. The Saints are trying to fight their way into the playoff picture while the Panthers have been eliminated.

The Saints (7-7) play the Miami Dolphins on Monday night in the finale of Week 16.

