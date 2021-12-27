ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. skier Mikaela Shiffrin tests positive for COVID-19

 3 days ago

American skiing star Mikaela Shiffrin announced Monday that she has tested positive for COVID-19.

The two-time Olympic gold medalist will miss this week’s World Cup slalom and giant slalom races in Lienz, Austria.

“I wanted to let you all know that I’m doing well, but unfortunately I had a positive COVID test,” she posted on Twitter. “I’m following protocol and isolating, & I will miss Lienz. Best of luck to my teammates…I’ll be cheering for you. Thank you all for your support. I’ll see you in the new year.”

The Beijing Olympics open on Feb. 4.

Shiffrin, 26, won gold in the slalom at the 2014 Winter Games in Sochi, Russia, and in the giant slalom at the 2018 games in Pyeongchang, South Korea.

–Field Level Media

Comments / 0

Sports
