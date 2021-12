NEW YORK — On the night before his return to practice at the HSS Training Facility in Industry City, Kyrie Irving couldn’t get any sleep. “It’s felt like days have just been slowly being crossed off the calendar while I’m sitting at home,” the unvaccinated and maskless Irving said after Nets practice on Wednesday, his first time speaking to local reporters since he remotely attended Media Day from home. “I’m like, ‘Man, I just don’t want to come out and not be who I know I am to be as a player’ and just getting up and down, my heart racing and nervous and touching the basketball again.”

NBA ・ 2 DAYS AGO