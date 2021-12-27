Nikola Stock Sees A Strong Bounce Off Support: What's Next?

Nokia stock (NYSE: NOK) is up a strong 14% in just one month (21 trading days), outperforming the S&P 500 which was up just a little under 4%. If you look at the change over the last five and ten days, too, the stock has returned 6.9% and 5.6%, beating the market on both occasions. Nokia reported steady Q3 ’21 earnings back in late October, with revenue rising from $5.99 billion in Q3 ’20 to $6.1 billion in Q3 ’21. Gross margins rose from 37.1% to 40.7% and operating margins rose from 6.6% to 9.3% over this period. This helped EPS more than double from $0.03 in Q3 ’20 to $0.07 in Q3 ’21. The stock has since ridden the rally in the broader markets, on expectations of continued strong earnings performance.

