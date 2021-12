Christy Seguin is passionate about a lot of things. In the decades between her first decorated Christmas-tree-shaped cake at age 5 and the birthday cake she sculpted for one of Matthew McConaughey’s kids, she dove in head-first to several different careers.The cake artist who lives in Dripping Springs has worked as a personal trainer, real estate agent and the owner of what she said was the largest female-owned landscaping company in East Tennessee before she made her way back to cake decorating.

