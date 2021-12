The digital world has changed the way we think of safety and security. In the past, if something was stolen, it meant that you had physical possession of an object, and it was taken away. To protect these assets, you invested in security protocols. With the rise of the internet age, some of our most cherished and valuable belongings take on a digital form. Examples include online photo albums, a movie collection, or our online banking information. Just because we don’t have these things in the physical form doesn’t mean they’re not as valuable and priceless as tangible collectibles would be. That’s why it’s so crucial in this day and age to ensure that our digital assets, including DeFi tokens, are safe. SafuFide, part of the Nexus Ecosystem, is a platform that does just this.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 1 DAY AGO