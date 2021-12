The Broadway show has canceled performances through the end of the year after its star, Hugh Jackman, tested positive for COVID-19. The leading man of "Music Man" shared the news of his breakthrough case on Twitter Tuesday, Dec. 28: “I just wanted you to hear from me that I tested positive this morning for COVID. My symptoms are like a cold — I have a scratchy throat and a bit of a runny nose,” the actor said in a brief 30-second Instagram video. “But I’m fine and I’m just going to do everything I can to get better ASAP and as soon as I’m cleared I’ll be back on stage heading to River City.”

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 2 DAYS AGO