Blame it on an obscure rule. For the first time in a decade, there will be no U.S. stock-market closure in observance of New Year’s Day which falls on a Saturday. U.S. markets will be open on Friday Dec. 31, which is New Year’s Eve, and operators of the New York Stock Exchange are not designating Jan. 3, the first Monday in 2022, as a holiday in lieu of New Year’s Day either.

MARKETS ・ 17 HOURS AGO