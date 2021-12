Joel Embiid scored 34 points and Tyrese Maxey added 25 as the Philadelphia 76ers spoiled Kevin Durant's return from the NBA's Covid list with a 110-102 victory over the Nets in Brooklyn on Thursday. Durant, who hadn't played since December 16 as the Nets grappled with a Covid spike that eventually saw three of their games postponed, picked up where he left off with 33 points. James Harden added a triple-double of 33 points, 14 rebounds and 10 assists. But it wasn't enough for the Eastern Conference-leading Nets against a Sixers team that played without coach Doc Rivers on the sideline because of coronavirus concerns. Teams across the league were coping with Covid as the Omicron variant fueled a surge around the United States.

NBA ・ 10 HOURS AGO