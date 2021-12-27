Israel testing second booster shot

SALT LAKE CITY –Travelers from all over the world in Utah for the Sundance Film Festival, and local attendees, will have increased requirements to attend screenings and other events, festival organizers announced Thursday, including booster shots against COVID-19. Proof of a booster will be required to attend the event in person in January, though the festival says it has been designed as a hybrid event with flexibility for participants to attend online or in person. In 2020 the festival completed its schedule just weeks before COVID-19 became a concern in Utah and the U.S., while in 2021 it was in the midst of a U.S. winter surge and much of the festival was done virtually.

SUNDANCE, UT ・ 7 DAYS AGO