ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Killer Mike’s Barbershop Vandalized with Graffiti

By TMZ
foxbangor.com
 3 days ago

Killer Mike’s Atlanta barbershop has been vandalized — it’s a graffiti-riddled mess with a muddled message — but Mike’s message is clear … the person who did this needs help. Mike posted a pic of his shop, and it is...

www.foxbangor.com

Comments / 0

Related
HipHopDX.com

Killer Mike Provides Barbershop Update After Conspiracy Theorist Vandal Destroys Storefront

Atlanta, GA – Several members of the Atlanta community have rallied around Killer Mike and his wife after their SWAG barbershop was defaced with spray paint by a known conspiracy theorist identified as “Druce Wayne.” Two days after the crime took place, SWAG had a fresh coat of red paint and looked as good as it did prior to the graffiti — if not better.
ATLANTA, GA
thisis50.com

Young Roddy and Killer Mike Trade Bars On New Single “Amen”

Babygrande Records releases the first-time collaboration between Young Roddy and Killer Mike, two of the South’s most prolific rappers. On his latest single, “Amen,” Young Roddy links up with Killer Mike, serving up the second single off of his forthcoming album, “Never Question God.” With “Amen,” Roddy steps away from the soulful sample driven production the Jet Life co-founder is known for. On this track, Roddy dives head first into an unrelenting trap beat. Roddy’s delivery and energy, not to mention his beat selection, perfectly set up Killer Mike to put down a stellar verse that fans of his solo catalog and fans of his Run the Jewels catalog will both appreciate. The one-two punch they produce on the track is uncanny, especially given that it is their first time working together.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kurt Cobain
Person
Killer Mike
Person
Dave Grohl
TheDailyBeast

‘Loudest Mouth’: Widow of Crash Victim Lashes Out at Kim Kardashian

The widow of a man killed by a truck driver that was later sentenced to over 100 years in prison expressed frustration over Kim Kardashian weighing in on the case to her millions of followers. On Tuesday, Kardashian tweeted about taking a “deep dive” into the sentencing of Rogel Aguilera-Mederos, a Cuban immigrant convicted of 42 counts, including vehicular homicide, following the 2019 crash on a Colorado highway. Aguilera-Mederos was sentenced to 110 years in prison. Kardashian called on Colorado Governor Jared Polis to commute Aguilera-Mederos’ sentence.
CELEBRITIES
The Stranger

When Gomer Pyle Married Rock Hudson

Oh sure, Seattle’s had its share of cute weddings, but the cutest — one four decades in the making — is the 2013 union of Jim Nabors and Stan Cadwallader at the Fairmont Olympic Hotel downtown. One was a TV star, the other a firefighter, and they’d managed to keep their relationship out of the public eye for 38 years.
SEATTLE, WA
Radar Online.com

Police Arrest Boyfriend Of Kim Kardashian Former Business Manager, Accused Of Stuffing Woman Into A Trunk

The boyfriend of Kim Kardashian's former business manager Angela 'Angie' Kukawski — who police believe was murdered earlier this month — has been arrested. According to ABC7, 55-year-old Kukawski's partner 49-year-old Jason Barker was arrested in connection with the killing. Law enforcement sources reveal LAPD had been investigating Kukawski's death for a week before they brought in Barker.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vandalism#Okc
XXL Mag

Video Shows Police Officer Grabbing Woman’s Neck Outside Jack Harlow Show, Jack Releases Statement

UPDATE (Dec. 30):. The Cobb County Police Department, whose jurisdiction covers The Roxy Theater, has released the following statement to XXL concerning the video of the woman getting her throat grabbed by a police officer outside a recent Jack Harlow show: "The Cobb County Police Department takes any and all allegations of officer misconduct very seriously. We are aware of the video snippet posted to Instagram involving our officer and a young woman outside the Coca-Cola Roxy. The incident is going through an internal review to get a full understanding of the entire incident before any potential action is taken."
ATLANTA, GA
foxbangor.com

Kanye West Parties with IG Model Yasmine Lopez in Houston

Kanye West seems to be moving on with his life after Kim made it clear she’s moving full steam ahead with the divorce … because he was out partying with Instagram model Yasmine Lopez. Ye and Yasmine were partying in Houston Tuesday night … he and Justin LaBoy...
HOUSTON, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
foxbangor.com

Celebs Pay Funeral Expenses of 14-Year-Old Killed by LAPD

A number of celebrities have reached out to the family of Valentina Orellana-Peralta, the 14-year-old who was shot and killed during the standoff at an L.A. Burlington Coat Factory, offering to pay their funeral expenses. The family’s lawyer, Ben Crump, tells TMZ celebs in the Hispanic community and beyond have...
BURLINGTON, ME
foxbangor.com

Quavo Sued In Alleged Limo Driver Beatdown

Quavo and his crew beat the crap out of a Sin City limo driver … all because the driver forgot to pick up someone in their group — this according to a new lawsuit. The Migos rapper is being sued by the limo driver, who claims the alleged beatdown went down July 3 in Vegas.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Distractify

Richard Cottingham aka the Torso Killer Is Still Confessing to His Crimes

Content warning: This article mentions rape and violence. The new Netflix series Crime Scene: The Times Square Killer dives deep into the case of the Torso Killer, also known as the Times Square Torso Ripper. This serial killer was prominent in New Jersey between the mid-to-late 1960s and 1980, earning his nickname by cutting off the heads and hands of his victims — one of his signatures while he was still at large.
PUBLIC SAFETY
foxbangor.com

Delta Passenger Assaults Cop, Taken Down and Arrested at LAX

A man went off the rails at LAX Thursday afternoon, attacking a cop and then getting tackled to the ground and arrested … in a wild scene that underscores the nightmare we call holiday travel. Law enforcement sources tell TMZ, the man was denied boarding a Delta fight to...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
foxbangor.com

Drakeo the Ruler Murder Investigators Stalled, No One’s Talking

Detectives working to find out who killed Drakeo the Ruler are fighting an uphill battle, finding it hard to get anyone who may have info on the suspect to come forward and talk … TMZ has learned. Law enforcement sources tell TMZ … investigators are mostly relying on surveillance...
PUBLIC SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy