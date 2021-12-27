Israel testing second booster shot

For a moment, I thought I was done with writing about COVID. However, that was not to be. We are dealing with a virus that will undoubtedly be with us, in various forms of variants, for the foreseeable, if not the longterm, future. Omicron is rapidly spreading in the U.S. It jumped sevenfold last week according to the CDC. California hospitals are reporting increases in COVID patients, with a 31 percent increase in L.A. County alone. Dr. Fauci says Omicron is the most transmissible variant of COVID we’ve had to deal with. The Omicron variant spreads more easily than the Delta variant.
