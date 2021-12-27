ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Ring In The New Year With A Bell And Not A Bang’

CBS Detroit
CBS Detroit
 3 days ago
(CBS DETROIT) – As we head into the New Year, law enforcement and community leaders are urging families to practice safe celebrations.

Monday Wayne County Sheriff Raphael Washington joined Reverend Nicholas Hood to remind residents of the dangers of firing guns at holiday parties.

For the 24th year, Hood and community leaders have been pushing for residents to ‘Ring in the New Year With A Bell and Not A Bang’.

The campaign started after Detroit Grandmother Sandra Latham was shot and killed by a stray bullet while sitting in her dining room.

When bullets are fired into the air, those bullets must come down,” Sheriff Washington said.

“And often times they come down landing on rooftops, structures of homes going through windows, and often times they end up injuring someone sitting in their home, just waiting on the New Year to approach. “

Free gun locks are available at the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office at 4747 Woodward in Detroit.

