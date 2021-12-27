Suspects caught on video during Christmas Eve shooting
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police need your help identifying two suspects who was caught on video shooting at a person on Christmas Eve.
The video shows the two suspects driving up to another car and firing shots into the vehicle before speeding off.
According to MPD, the shooting happened on the 4200 block of Overton Crossing in Frayser. When they arrived on the scene they found a victim in noncritical condition.
MPD said the suspects were driving a white four-door Chevrolet Malibu.
No arrests have been made at this time. This is an ongoing investigation.
