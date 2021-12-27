ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Barnaby Joyce takes a savage dig at actress Amber Heard after she named her new puppy after him - six years after the Australian politician threatened to kill her dogs

National Party leader Barnaby Joyce has hit back at U.S. actress Amber Heard after she revealed she had named her new puppy after him.

The actress, 35, and her former partner Johnny Depp, 58, clashed with Mr Joyce back in 2015 after the celebrity couple illegally brought their dogs into Australia, breaching quarantine regulations.

Amber showed she was still nursing a grudge over that incident almost seven years later as she revealed she had named her new dog Barnaby Joyce.

Mr Joyce told The Australian that he was 'fine' with the name choice, adding that he had 'no problems with animals'.

Reaction: Barnaby Joyce has responded after Amber Heard named her new puppy after him - six years after the Australian politician threatened to kill her dogs

'I get a real sense of accomplishment that I'm still in her head long after I've forgotten about them,' Mr Joyce said.

'Obviously, I now rate above Johnny Depp.'

On Monday, Amber took to Twitter holding her large new dog, which appeared to be an Irish Wolfhound.

'Meet the newest member of the Heard family, Barnaby Joyce,' the star wrote in her tweet accompanied with a photo and footage of herself with the pooch next to her Christmas tree.

Take that, Barnaby! On Monday, Amber revealed that she's named her new puppy after Mr Joyce

In April 2015, Johnny and Amber flew their Yorkshire Terriers named Pistol and Boo into Australia, where Johnny was filming Pirates of the Caribbean.

The transportation of their dogs violated Australia's bio-security laws as the couple failed to declare and quarantine them.

Authorities only became aware of the presence of Pistol and Boo when their visit to a Gold Coast dog grooming salon was made public on Facebook.

Response: Mr Joyce told The Australian that he was 'fine' with the name choice, adding that he had 'no problems with animals' 
New addition: Amber also posted a video of herself with the pooch next to her Christmas tree

At the time, a fired-up Mr Joyce insisted that the dogs would be put down if they were not sent home to the US.

'If we start letting movie stars - even though they've been the sexiest man alive twice - to come into our nation [and break the laws], then why don't we just break the laws for everybody,' he said during an infamous press conference.

'It's time that Pistol and Boo buggered off back to the United States.'

Dog drama: Back in 2015, Depp had used his private jet to sneak Yorkshire Terriers Pistol and Boo (pictured) into Australia where he was filming Pirates of the Caribbean, violating bio-security laws by failing to declare and quarantine them
Sprung: Authorities only became aware of the presence of Pistol and Boo when their visit to a Gold Coast dog grooming salon was made public on Facebook. Pictured right: Depp with one of his dogs

Depp promptly sent his dogs home and a year later insulted Mr Joyce - who he called 'Barnaby Jones' by telling US talk show Jimmy Kimmel Live: 'He looks somehow, like, inbred with a tomato.

'It's not a criticism. I was a little worried. He might explode,' said the Hollywood star.

Mr Joyce hit back, saying: 'I think I'm turning into Johnny Depp's Hannibal Lecter.

Apology: Heard was charged with breaching Australian customs laws, but those charges were later dropped after she and Depp issued a bizarre video apology (pictured) 

'I'm inside his head, I'm pulling little strings and pulling little levers. Long after I've forgotten about Mr Depp, he's remembering me.'

Heard was charged with breaching Australian customs laws, but those charges were later dropped after she and Depp issued a bizarre video apology.

Amber filed for divorce from actor Johnny Depp and the pair became locked in a nasty court battle that played out earlier this year

Ex: Amber filed for divorce from actor Johnny Depp and the pair became locked in a nasty court battle that played out earlier this year (pictured in 2016 in Culver City)

