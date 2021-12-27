ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Goalie Marc-André Fleury enters the NHL’s COVID-19 protocols — and 2 more Chicago Blackhawks games are postponed

By Phil Thompson, Chicago Tribune
Chicago Tribune
Chicago Tribune
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DyEPZ_0dWo7m3o00
Blackhawks goaltender Marc-André Fleury makes a save in the second period against the Predators at the United Center on Dec. 17, 2021. Terrence Antonio James/Chicago Tribune

The Chicago Blackhawks placed starting goaltender Marc-André Fleury in the NHL’s COVID-19 protocols Monday, while the team’s next two games are postponed.

The development with Fleury and the disruption to the schedule — the Hawks have had five games postponed this month — come as the team considers urging anyone on the roster who hasn’t gotten a booster shot to get one.

“I can’t say 100% if everyone has it, but I know a majority have had the booster shot,” coach Derek King said. “I know (head trainer Mike Gapski is) on top of it. Obviously we’re following all the protocols the NHL puts out for us.

“That’s probably something I should ask Gapper to find out — who has it and doesn’t have it — and then we’ll go from there.”

Fleury is the second Hawk to enter the protocols this month after defenseman Calvin de Haan went in a week ago. De Haan was removed Monday.

The Hawks called up goalie Collin Delia from the Rockford IceHogs and assigned forward Brett Connolly to the taxi squad.

“Obviously losing a guy like Fleury, it’s not easy,” King said. “But there’s an opportunity for (Kevin Lankinen) to get more games in and step up. ... If (the schedule) works out, maybe Deals gets a game in and there’s an opportunity for him also.”

“It’s tough,” defenseman Connor Murphy said of losing Fleury. “With us having more games postponed, maybe it helps to give him time to get healthy and have him back as soon as possible.”

Fleury has been key to the Hawks’ turnaround since Jeremy Colliton’s firing, going 8-3-1 with a .933 save percentage. He’s one of the latest NHL players to be affected by the outbreaks spreading throughout the league.

“Pretty unfortunate circumstances,” Delia said. “You don’t want to see anyone get sick or hurt. Definitely happy to be here, do a job and looking forward to competing every day and see what opportunity comes my way.”

The NHL on Monday postponed three more games, including the Hawks’ road game Wednesday against the Winnipeg Jets. The league also shelved a home-and-home series Wednesday and Friday between the Colorado Avalanche and Dallas Stars, bringing the total number of postponed games this season to 70.

The league previously postponed all of Monday’s schedule , and Sunday night it postponed three additional games, including the Hawks’ home game Tuesday against the Columbus Blue Jackets .

The league and players union also brought back taxi squads Sunday, which they used last season to help mitigate mass absences due to COVID-19. Teams are allowed to assign up to six players.

Other than Connolly, King wasn’t sure whom he wanted to recall from the IceHogs, who are dealing with their own coronavirus outbreak.

The IceHogs placed coach Anders Sorensen and assistant coach Jared Nightingale in COVID-19 protocols along with seven players: forwards Mike Hardman, Dmitri Osipov, Garrett Mitchell, Carson Gicewicz and D.J. Busdeker and defensemen Nicolas Beaudin and Ian Mitchell.

Goalie coach Peter Aubry takes over for Sorensen.

“We don’t want to leave them short,” King said, “but this is what the (AHL) is for, right? Your farm team is (there) to help you guys out when you need it.”

King said he’ll sit down with Hawks general manager Kyle Davidson to try to strike a balance between stocking the taxi squad and giving players enough ice time.

“There’s no point (if) a player’s here coming up from Rockford and just practicing and missing on all the opportunity to play hockey games,” King said. “I don’t know all the rules, like who can come up, who can go down, do you have to be up for a certain amount of time.

“Once I figure that out, then we’ll be able to maybe get a rotation going where players can get opportunities here.”

Delia, who is 4-4-1 with a .907 save percentage in Rockford, might not have to wait long to get his next opportunity with the Hawks if the schedule stays intact.

The Hawks have back-to-back games scheduled this weekend — New Year’s Day in Nashville and Sunday at home against the Calgary Flames — though concerns about cross-border travel might threaten the latter game.

Delia had a .902 save percentage and 3.59 goals-against average in six appearances (five starts) for the Hawks last season. He last played for the Hawks in the season finale, a 5-4 loss to the Stars.

“I look at it as every day is a new opportunity to prove myself,” Delia said. “I don’t see it as a destination: ‘Oh, I proved myself, so now I get to be in the NHL.’ It’s something you have to continually do over and over to be relevant.

“This past experience last year ... drove that home for me, that regardless of if I played in the NHL before, you can’t rest on that. You can’t be complacent.”

Delia called Fleury an “amazing” person and athlete, but he acknowledged that when the Hawks traded for the former Vegas Golden Knight, “it bumped me down a little bit.”

“For me, it’s how can I stand on his shoulders a bit and take some pointers away,” Delia said. “So just be a sponge around him. ... I’m just focused on one thing: That’s keeping the puck out of the net as best I can.”

Delia said he has gained insights into the nuances of the game through experience.

“I’ve definitely taken a step with my puck handling and decision making and overall reading the game and understanding who the next most dangerous player is on the ice,” he said. “That’s where I’m looking to take the biggest step, using my experience to be consistent, confident, be that anchor when needed to be.”

Comments / 4

Related
saturdaytradition.com

Another bowl game is called off due to COVID-19

There’s one less bowl game to watch now. Sources told Bruce Feldman of Fox Sports that the Holiday Bowl between UCLA and N.C. State is going to be canceled due to Covid issues on the Bruins’ side. Apparently the Bruins’ D-line has been hit pretty hard by the virus.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Footwear News

COVID-19 Cancellations Are Back for Sports, Broadway, & Other Major Events

COVID-19 cancellations are back. Although some restrictions were loosening this year following the rapid spread of COVID-19 in 2020, some of the annual festive and athletic events that returned are facing cancellations again as the new Omicron variant surges. As information on the virus develops, major events have gone on hiatus amid precautions. Here, a roundup of some of the events that were scheduled for the rest of the year that are now postponed or canceled due to COVID-19. Entertainment • The Radio City Rockettes Christmas Spectacular: The New York City staple, known for its high-flying kicks and even more exciting costumes, is...
NFL
FanSided

Two Red Wings Players who Could see Their Roles Increase

The Detroit Red Wings roster is already facing major instability, with COVID and injuries running through the players, especially with the latest postponement. The lineup will only become more unstable at the deadline. Let’s take a look a couple of players that could soon find themselves in a larger role as a result of the roster chaos.
NHL
CBS Boston

Brandon Carlo Returns To Practice For Bruins; Only One Player Remains In COVID-19 Protocol

BOSTON (CBS) — The Boston Bruins are nearly whole again. Defenseman Brandon Carlo returned to the practice ice on Wednesday, leaving just one Boston player on in NHL COVID-19 Protocol. That one player is forward Charlie Coyle, who landed in protocol on Sunday. The Bruins were able to return to practice earlier this week after being shut down through Christmas back on Dec. 18 amid a COVID-19 outbreak on the team. The Bruins shared some footage of Carlo putting in some work at Warrior Ice Arena in Brighton on Wednesday: BC’s back. 👋 @1996_Carlo | #NHLBruins pic.twitter.com/PFHGOw3aS8 — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) December 29, 2021 Boston has had six games postponed due to the team’s COVID-19 issues, one of several teams to be impacted by the pandemic this season. The NHL has postponed 70 games this season because of outbreaks among teams. The 14-10-2 Bruins are set to return to action on Jan. 1 with a home game against the Buffalo Sabres.
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Derek King
Person
Nicolas Beaudin
Person
Brett Connolly
Person
Collin Delia
Person
Jared Nightingale
WGR550

Sabres come back falls one goal short

The Buffalo Sabres received contributions from a pair playing in their first game for the blue and gold, but it was not enough in their 4-3 loss to the New Jersey Devils on Wednesday night at KeyBank Center.
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hawks#Predators#The Chicago Blackhawks#The Rockford Icehogs
NHL

Winter Classic 'will go on as planned' with severe cold weather expected

MINNEAPOLIS -- The NHL intends to play the 2022 Discover NHL Winter Classic as scheduled, but the League is monitoring the forecast of severe cold, NHL chief content officer Steve Mayer said Tuesday. The Minnesota Wild and St. Louis Blues will play at Target Field on Saturday (7 p.m. ET;...
NHL
KGW

Winterhawks game postponed as players enter COVID protocols

PORTLAND, Ore. — The Western Hockey League has postponed Wednesday's game between the Portland Winterhawks and Tri-City Americans because goaltenders from both clubs are entering the league's COVID-19 protocols. The league said injuries were also a factor. The game was set to be played in Kennewick, Wash. The WHL...
NHL
CBS Boston

Brad Marchand Continues To Blast NHL For Backing Out Of Winter Olympics

BOSTON (CBS) — Brad Marchand is not done voicing his displeasure with the NHL’s decision to back out of the 2022 Winter Olympics. The Bruins forward, who would have gotten his first Olympic experience in February, is still pretty miffed that he won’t be playing for Team Canada in Beijing. The NHL has postponed 70 games due to COVID-19 outbreaks among a number of teams, and backed out of the Olympic games in Beijing in order use the built-in Olympic break in February to make up those contests. That goes against the Collective Bargaining Agreement, in which the NHL and NHLPA...
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NHL Teams
Nashville Predator
NHL Teams
Dallas Stars
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Sports
NHL Teams
Winnipeg Jets
NHL Teams
Chicago Blackhawks
NewsBreak
Hockey
mapleleafshotstove.com

Timothy Liljegren placed in COVID-19 protocol, NHL postpones two Leafs games in January

For the most part, the Maple Leafs are slowly working their way back from the COVID-19 outbreak that swept through the team prior to the holiday break. The following players have been in the protocol: John Tavares, Alex Kerfoot, Wayne Simmonds, Jason Spezza, TJ Brodie, Jack Campbell, Travis Dermott, David Kampf, Petr Mrazek, Rasmus Sandin, Ilya Mikheyev, Morgan Rielly, William Nylander, Jake Muzzin, and Timothy Liljegren.
NHL
Chicago Tribune

Chicago Tribune

Chicago, IL
7K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for Chicago breaking news, sports, business, entertainment, weather and traffic.

 https://www.chicagotribune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy