Public Health

Fauci says we should not 'even be considering' removing masks on planes and calls for unvaccinated passengers to be barred from flights

By Alastair Talbot For Dailymail.Com
 5 days ago

Dr Anthony Fauci, the nation's top infectious diseases expert, told Americans on Sunday that removing masks on airplanes is 'not something we should even be considering,' as hundreds of flights in the U.S. continue to be canceled due to the spread of the Omicron variant across the country.

Appearing on ABC's This Week, Fauci made the comment while answering Jonathan Karl's question on the possibility of introducing a vaccine mandate for domestic air travel.

'We want to make sure people keep their masks on. I think the idea of taking masks off, in my mind, is really not something we should even be considering,' Fauci said.

Earlier this month, Southwest Airlines CEO Gary Kelly said in front of a U.S. Senate panel hearing that masks 'don't add much, if anything' to protect airline passengers from spreading COVID.

'And of course, the airline CEOs were suggesting that — you know, that we may not — may no longer need a mask. I hear you loud and clearly, you disagree with that on an — on the airplane.'

Fauci disagreed with the airline executive's view and then mentioned the possibility of introducing a vaccine mandate for domestic and international air travel to increase the percentage of vaccine rollout across the U.S.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1T82BC_0dWo7lB500
Fauci said that the idea of removing masks while on an airplane 'is really not something we should even be considering,' while appearing on ABC's latest edition of This Week on Sunday
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HUWx0_0dWo7lB500
Fauci added that the obligation to wear a mask while traveling by plane may never be removed and that introducing a vaccine mandate for domestic and international air travel would force non-vaccinated Americans to immune themselves against the coronavirus
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vQVx8_0dWo7lB500
Southwest Airlines CEO Gary Kelly testified before the Senate Commerce, Science, and Transportation Committee on December 15, saying masks on airplanes don't necessarily help when it comes to stoping the spread of the coronavirus during air travel. 

'A vaccine requirement for a person getting on the plane is just another level of getting people to have a mechanism that would spur them to get vaccinated; namely, you can't get on a plane unless you're vaccinated, which is just another one of the ways of getting requirements, whatever that might be,' Fauci said.

'So I mean, anything that could get people more vaccinated would be welcome. But with regard to the spread of virus in the country, I mean, I think if you look at wearing a mask and the filtration on planes, things are reasonably safe,' he continued.

Overall, 204,740,321 Americans or 62 percent of the population have received both COVID-vaccine doses.

As of Dec. 21, 62,211,823 Americans had received a booster, or 30.4 percent of the country's fully vaccinated population, according to the CDC's data.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DrTLj_0dWo7lB500
Travelers wearing face masks as a preventive measure against the spread of Covid-19. Masks need to be worn on airples in order to travel domestically across the U.S. 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MTOvI_0dWo7lB500
In last week's edition of ABC's program, Fauci shared his skepticism on whether there will ever be a time where masks won't be compulsory for air travel.

'I think when you're dealing with a closed space, even though the filtration is good that you want to go that extra step,' Fauci said. 'When you have people, you know you get a flight from Washington to San Francisco, it's a well over a five hour flight.'

'Even though you have a good filtration system, I still believe that masks are a prudent thing to do and we should be doing it,' he added.

Meanwhile, more than 700 domestic flights have already been delayed or canceled for Monday as the Omicron variant of COVID-19 continues to surge.

Among the airlines reporting disruptions are United, JetBlue, American, Alaskan, Delta and Southwest, as well as many international carriers.

The disruptions came after more than 7,300 flights were impacted on Sunday, which followed 4,000 flights getting canceled or delayed on Christmas Day - leaving travelers frustrated amid the holiday weekend.

'This was unexpected,' United spokesperson Maddie King told USA Today.

Delta, United and JetBlue have blamed the Omicron variant for staffing challenges that led to the disruptions.

The hectic travel schedule comes as airlines have been hit hard by the recent COVID surge that saw 151,915 new cases confirmed on Christmas Day, along with a total of 4,644 Omicron cases.

Fauci said that the weekly average of 150,000 COVID cases keeps spiking.

'Every day it goes up and up. The last weekly average was about 150,000 and it likely will go much higher,' he told ABC's This Week.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cxzOU_0dWo7lB500
The recent COVID surge in the U.S. saw 151,915 new cases confirmed on Christmas Day, along with a total 4,644 Omicron cases, as more positive cases continue to rise across the country.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Pak5e_0dWo7lB500
The highest number of COVID-related deaths in the U.S. in December was on December 2, with more than 3,500 deaths across the nation 

Daily Mail

Cancel your New Year's Eve party plans, says Fauci as he advocates vaccine passports for domestic flights: US records 200,000 new COVID cases every day - the highest seven-day average since January 19

Americans have been told by President Joe Biden's covid tsar Dr. Anthony Fauci to cancel big parties as the Omicron variant tears across the nation. Daily cases have spiked in recent weeks, up 68 percent over the past two weeks, and America's top infectious disease expert warns that things will only worsen in the near future.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

‘They have the emotional intelligence of a doorknob: Covid expert doctor calls out airline CEOs dismissing masks

Dr Peter Hotez, dean of the National School of Tropical Medicine at Baylor University, called out airline CEOs who have spoken dismissively of the need for masks on planes in recent days. “Why say this now when we have the most transmissible variant of all accelerating?” he said during an appearance on CNN. “I don’t know, some of these CEOs, they have the emotional intelligence of a doorknob. I don’t know why they would say that kind of thing.”The CEO of Southwest Airlines had also been condemned by a former surgeon general after telling a congressional committee that face...
SCIENCE
