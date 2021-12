Sunnylands Center & Gardens in Rancho Mirage announced Wednesday it will be closing temporarily as a way to protect visitors and employees against rising COVID-19 cases. The temporary closure at the historic site, which has welcomed U.S. presidents and world leaders, begins Thursday and will remain in place through at least Jan. 4. A reopening date will be announced in the new year at www.sunnylands.org.

RANCHO MIRAGE, CA ・ 8 DAYS AGO