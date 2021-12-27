ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Pennsylvania man fatally shoots girlfriend on Christmas Day

By Katie Rhee
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yM7p2_0dWo6xUM00

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — A Pennsylvania man has been taken into custody in Berkeley County, W.Va. after shooting and killing his girlfriend and mother of his child on Christmas Day.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37aDoB_0dWo6xUM00
Tristan Shifflet, 37-years-old
Photo Courtesy: Hagerstown Police Department

Police said 34-year-old Justin Kyle Marshall of Greencastle, Pennsylvania shot 37-year-old Tristan Shifflet of Hagerstown in the neck before fleeing a residence on South Burhans Boulevard. Police were called to the area at around 6:30 p.m. but Marshall was gone when they arrived. Shifflet was then taken to Meritus Medical Center where she later died from her injuries.

Robbery suspects order pizza to Winchester home before robbing residence, police trying to identify suspects

Marshall was arrested shortly before 3 a.m. on Sunday morning by the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Department. Police learned through their investigation that he also had an active arrest warrant through Pennsylvania State Police for assault in a separate incident involving Shifflet.

Marshall was also convicted of second-degree murder in 2004 in a non-domestic related homicide in Hagerstown and had been out of prison for around two years before this incident. The couple shared a child together and Washington County Child Protective Services has taken custody of the boy.

Marshall has been charged with first-degree murder as well as other related charges for this incident and will be extradited back to Maryland.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to MyStateline.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Oakbrook Center shooting suspects due in bond court

OAK BROOK, Ill. — Two suspects involved in the shootout at Oakbrook Center mall on December 23 are appearing in bond court Wednesday. The shooting happened on the evening of December 23, leaving a total of four people injured. The mall went on lockdown shortly afterwards and reopened Christmas Eve with a significantly increased police […]
OAK BROOK, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
City
Greencastle, PA
State
Maryland State
County
Berkeley County, WV
City
Hagerstown, MD
Local
Maryland Crime & Safety
City
Man, WV
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
City
Home, PA
Hagerstown, MD
Crime & Safety
Berkeley County, WV
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Pennsylvania State Police#Robbery#Murder#Meritus Medical Center#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

“Safe Ride Home” program back for start of 2022

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) – LaMonica Beverages is sponsoring the Winnebago County Sheriff Department’s New Year’s Eve “Safe Ride Home” Initiative. Deputies will provide safe rides home from 11:00pm to 3:00am on Friday, December 31, 2021. People who are in need of a ride home after New Year’s Eve events should call the Sheriff’s Department’s non-emergency […]
WINNEBAGO COUNTY, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

7K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Eyewitness news, weather, sports and other local content for Rockford, Illinois. http://www.mystateline.com

 https://www.mystateline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy