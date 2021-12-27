ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

Milwaukee airport saw first international travelers in 6 months in November

By Margaret Naczek
Milwaukee Business Journal
Milwaukee Business Journal
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

For the ninth consecutive month, Milwaukee Mitchell International...

www.bizjournals.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Lifestyle
Milwaukee, WI
Lifestyle
City
Milwaukee, WI
Milwaukee Business Journal

5 things to watch in the Milwaukee tourism industry in 2022

Here are five things we are watching in Milwaukee tourism in 2022. © 2021 American City Business Journals. All rights reserved. Use of and/or registration on any portion of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (updated 1/1/21) and Privacy Policy and Cookie Statement (updated 7/20/21). The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of American City Business Journals.
MILWAUKEE, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mitchell International
Milwaukee Business Journal

Paper Plane eyes Milwaukee restaurant after food hall debut, and Il Mito flavors in Delafield: Quick Bites

Also, see the far-flung place where Midwest burger chain Culver's continues to open new locations. featuring Charlie Evans, CEO of the Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago. Real estate projects featuring new construction and redevelopments continue to reshape the southeast Wisconsin landscape. Make sure your project doesn't go unnoticed. Get the attention it deserves with a Milwaukee Business Journal Real Estate Award.
DELAFIELD, WI
Milwaukee Business Journal

Five things to watch in Milwaukee-area commercial real estate and development in 2022

There will be notable projects advancing all over the Milwaukee area in 2022. More million-square-foot industrial buildings will rise along the interstate between Milwaukee and the Illinois border. Apartment communities will sprout in the suburbs, including along the Oak Creek lakefront and in Lake Country in western Waukesha County. Manufacturers such as ABB Inc., Komatsu Mining Corp. and Saputo Cheese will expand.
MILWAUKEE, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Milwaukee Business Journal

Growing e-commerce logistics startup Atomix was born from a longstanding Milwaukee firm

A growing e-commerce logistics startup started by the son of a longstanding Milwaukee logistics firm owner recently moved into its own warehouse on the city's near west side. Atomix Logistics LLC now occupies a 15,000-square-foot facility at 2203 W. Michigan St., according to a Dec. 14 announcement. It's leasing the space from Ogden & Co., Atomix founder and CEO Austin Kreinz said.
MILWAUKEE, WI
Milwaukee Business Journal

The Milwaukee Business Journal’s top photos of 2021: Year in Review

It's been quite a year for businesses in southeastern Wisconsin, from the Milwaukee Bucks winning the team's first NBA Championship title in 50 years and the huge economic impact that came with that to businesses working hard to recover from the pandemic to Milwaukee Tool announcing plans to move 1,200 employees to downtown Milwaukee. Our photographers have been there to capture the images of these historic events. Check out our slideshow to see our top photos from the past year.
MILWAUKEE, WI
Milwaukee Business Journal

Milwaukee Business Journal

Milwaukee, WI
1K+
Followers
4K+
Post
238K+
Views
ABOUT

The Milwaukee Business Journal provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

 http://www.bizjournals.com/milwaukee

Comments / 0

Community Policy